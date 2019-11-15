The political climate in Bayelsa state has taken a different dimension as the Governorship election which is slated this Saturday.

Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa, the APC leader in the state and the Minister for State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said there was a strange thing that happened in the political terrain were Senator Heineken Lokpobiri went to court and claimed that he won the APC party primary and the federal high court in Yenagoa delivered a judgement that the conduct of the party primary was not in compliance with the party rules and guidelines.

That the outcome or what transpired in court today was not known in law and therefore it will not stand the test of time.

Meanwhile, Appeal Court in Abuja has this afternoon granted stay of execution to the party and its Governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon. This means INEC shall go on in conducting the Saturday election in the state.

Chief Sylva alleged that Dickson’s administration has indebted the state to the turn of over #150Billion were in the name of the state Airport project, adding that, Governor Dickson’s administration borrowed from Banks as loan to fund the uncompleted airport, FCMB #1.973B, Sterling Bank #40billion, ECO Bank #15billion, UBA #1.256billion totaling the sum of #58.229.00

He further stressed that, the party is absolutely strong to win Saturday’s Governorship election because Bayelsans are fully in support of the party and advise Bayelsans not to be discouraged of the antics of the opposition in the state.