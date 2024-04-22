Soludo’s Two-Year Scorecard, Outstanding, Resounding — SFC Convener, Chukwuemeka

By Oraegbunam Pajimo

Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, has maintained that the State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, remains the Governor to beat, judging from his administration’s achievements within two years in office.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka, who is also the Convener of the Soludo Fan Club (SFC), made this known over the weekend at Mmiata Anam during his familiarization visit to the members of Anambra West Chapter of Soludo Fan Club.

He highlighted some of the major achievements of the Solution Government in two years, adding that Anambra state has never witnessed this type of transformations within two years under any government since its creation.

He noted that, though the Governor has not declared interest to contest for the second term, that members Soludo Fan Club also, are pleading with the him to accept to contest for a second tenure.

The Commissioner also revealed that the love they have for the Governor and his uncommon wisdom were parts of the inspiration behind the formation of SFC; even as he urged the club’s members to continue converting people for Soludo.

Earlier in his welcome speech, the Anambra West Local Government Coordinator of SFC, who is also the President General of Ifite Anam, thanked Mr. Commissioner for being a grassroots Commissioner; further appreciating him for his energy in leading and sustaining SFC. On behalf of the members of the Club in the local government area, he also assured of their continuous support to Governor Soludo.

In their separate remarks, the National Director of Finance and Appropriation of Soludo Fan Club, Prof. Onyema Iloh; and the National President of the Anambra Mandate for Good Governance, Chief Hon. Chikelue Emmanuel Ogugua acknowledged the solution touch of Governor Soludo on all the sectors within 24months and urged not only members of SFC but the people of the state not to be deceived by oppositions, but to stick with Soludo for that is the right tract.

Presentation of fresh cat fishes and tubers of yam by the Anambra West members of SFC to the Commissioner as a token of appreciation, formed a highpoint of the event.

The event was graced by important stakeholders of Anambra West Local Government Area, including the Transition Committee Chairman for the Local Government, Hon. Felix Ikechi; the President General of Mmiata Anam, Barr Sylvester Obiorah, the Local Government Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon. Romanus Egwuatu; former Local Government Chairman of APGA, Chief Hon. Godwin Onyeka; past and present Woman Leaders soft APGA in Anambra West; among others.