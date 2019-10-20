orders NEMA to assess losses

Senator Ifeanyi Uba too

From Chuks Collins, Awka

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to quickly assess and report the losses of the victims of the unfortunate fire incidents in Onitsha for his immediate attention, with a view to assisting them.

This was disclosed this afternoon by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar-Farouq, when she visited the fire victims in Onitsha.

Hajia Farouq told journalists that the president also directed the State Management Emergency Agency (SEMA) to provide food items and other relief materials to the victims, pointing out that his administration would not abandon them.

Also, the Senator representing Anambra South district, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah visited the market where he commiserated with the victims. He expressed deep sorrow at the extensive human and material losses and assured that a lasting solution must be found on the regular tanker incidences, not just in the state but nationwide. He had earlier on Wednesday made a presentation during the plenary on the floor of the Senate.

The minister who visited with officials of her ministry expressed her sympathy at their human and material losses, stating, “…President Muhammadu Buhari sent me here to offer our condolences to you, your governor and the entire people of the state. I have directed NEMA and the SEMA to access the extent of the damage and report back to the President.

“I’ve directed the SEMA to make available relief materials including food and non food items to the affected population of the market. A joint committee made up of federal and state governments will be here later to access the level of damage caused by the fire and proffer better solution to avert future fire outbreak here”, she noted.

Mr Ndubisi Onuoha, who spoke on behalf of the victims thanked the federal government for the quick response, praying for fulfilment of the promises.

An official of the Anambra state government and Chief of Staff to Gov Willie Obuano, Chief Primus Odili, who took the Minister round the market urged the federal government to assist the state with additional fire engines and other logistics.

Also present at the scene were NEMA and Red Cross officials.