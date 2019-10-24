“The recent fire in Onitsha market caused by tanker driver carelessness has devastated all of us and I can imagine the measurable extent of the devastation it must have caused your Excellency personally. It is a terrible tragedy indeed. It has threatened to undo the happy memories of your good work for the people of the State but you must not lose heart in trying to repair the damage”, stated the leader of Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof. Ben Nwabueze in his 95 word letter to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano in response to the tragic fire in Onitsha recently. The incident caused the destruction of property and lives. It was dated October 23, 2019.

Prof. Ben Nwabueze is known as champion of south east based issues.

The letter comes on the heels of opposition politicians’ attempt at utilizing the tragic fire incident for pedestrian political attacks at the Anambra State government.

–

See letter below:

THE IGBO LEADERS OF THOUGHT

xxxxxx

Email: bennwabuezelaw@yahoo.com

Tel: 0803xxxxxxx

23rd October, 2019

H.E. Chief Winnie Obiano

Governor,

Anambra State,

Awka.

Your Excellency,

The recent fire in Onitsha market caused by tanker driver carelessness has devastated all of us and I can imagine the measurable extent of the devastation it must have caused your Excellency personally. It is a terrible tragedy indeed. It has threatened to undo the happy memories of your good work for the people of the State but you must not lose heart in trying to repair the damage.

On behalf of myself and the Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) I commiserate with your Excellency.

Assuring your Excellency of my continued esteem and warmest regards.

Professor Ben Nwabueze

Chairman, ILT