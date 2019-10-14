Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has disclosed that she fell sick while on a holiday in London, the United Kingdom (UK).

The first lady, who returned to Abuja yesterday morning, however, cautioned Nigerians against the spread of fake news.

Buhari’s remarks is coming on the heels of rumour that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, was allegedly planning to take one of his cabinet members, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, as a second wife.

The rumour of the wedding between President Buhari and Farouq gained prominence on several social media platforms.

Speaking to journalists at the Nnamdi Azimiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after her return, the first lady expressed gratitude to almighty God for journey mercy back to Nigeria from United Kingdom after a medical was advised by her doctor.

She said: “It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we used to spend holiday with them.

“I never abandon my children and, last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

“So, this year while holidaying in UK, I fell sick. So, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

“From the U.K, I traveled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down on my activities.”

The first lady said that spreading fake news does no good to anyone.

According to her, “the genesis of this fake news started when my husband fell sick and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband was dead.

“That time, I received so many calls from other first ladies and presidents of other countries to confirm; so I called the attention of NCC, NBC and the National Orientation Agency.

“Fake news will lead this country to something else if actions are not taken with immediate effect.”

The president’s wife said she was happy to be home after a well-deserved rest and was fully rejuvenated to continue the work of improving the health and well-being of women, children and other vulnerable Nigerians.

Director of Information, Suleiman Haruna, in a statement later, said Buhari arrived at 4:30a.m. Nigerian time, on a British Airways flight.

Speaking on why the first lady stayed away for so long, Haruna explained that “Buhari said before the advent of this administration, it had always been the custom for her to take a long vacation with her children, but since the president was elected and due to exigencies of duty, it has not been possible. However, this year, she decided to break the jinx and spend time with them, especially since Mr. President has graciously appointed special advisers and personal assistants to her.

“Buhari further thanked all Nigerians for their support and encouragement and said she was ready to continue her work with women and children.”

The first lady was received at the airport by the wife of Kogi State Governor, Mrs. Rashida Bello; Senior Special Assistant to the President (Administration), Dr. Hajo Sani; wife of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Mrs. Mairo Al-Makura; chairperson of National Centre for Women Development, Joy Gene Nunieh; wife of Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mrs. Ekaetae Akpabio and Director General, Women Development Centre, Mrs. Mary Etta, among others.