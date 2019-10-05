From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Ahead of 2023 election into Benue State Government House, incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom has declared that he would not anoint a candidate for the seat of Governor in the state.

Governor Ortom stated this at the PDP state secretariat Makurdi while addressing the expanded caucus meeting of the party ahead of the November council elections in the state

The Governor urged members of he Peoples Democratic Party, PDP members and other Benue people to regard anyone who claims to be his ‘anointed’ candidate as a liar.

Speaking on the council polls, Ortom appealed to the Party to respect the zoning arrangement in place for unity and victory at the polls.

Ortom who said he won’t impose any candidate on the party stated that respect for zoning was the only thing that could engender unity and team spirit among members.

He urged that stakeholders from the 23 local government areas to deliberate on the zoning arrangement and submit their reports to the party secretariat for consideration.

Governor Ortom emphasized that any contestant who is not from a place where the position of Chairman or Councillor is zoned to should not contest or risk being disqualified by the party during screening.

He warned against imposition of candidates for the council polls in whatever guise, pointing out that the will of the people must be allowed to prevail to save the party from implosion.

Ortom appealed to the teaming supporters of the party to remain faithful to the party expressed optimism that PDP would emerge victorious from the elections.

He had appealed with the leadership of the Party to extend the itinerary for the conduct of the local government election for one week to allow aspirants do the needful.

State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. John Ngbede, who read the electioneering itinerary of the party to stakeholders, heeded the Governor’s call for extension of time for one week.

He also stated that apart from the expression of interest form, nomination form for female aspirants would be free of charge.