From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi
Ahead of 2023 election into Benue State Government House, incumbent Governor Samuel Ortom has declared that he would not anoint a candidate for the seat of Governor in the state.
Governor Ortom stated this at the PDP state secretariat Makurdi while addressing the expanded caucus meeting of the party ahead of the November council elections in the state
The Governor urged members of he Peoples Democratic Party, PDP members and other Benue people to regard anyone who claims to be his ‘anointed’ candidate as a liar.
Ortom who said he won’t impose any candidate on the party stated that respect for zoning was the only thing that could engender unity and team spirit among members.
He urged that stakeholders from the 23 local government areas to deliberate on the zoning arrangement and submit their reports to the party secretariat for consideration.
Governor Ortom emphasized that any contestant who is not from a place where the position of Chairman or Councillor is zoned to should not contest or risk being disqualified by the party during screening.
He warned against imposition of candidates for the council polls in whatever guise, pointing out that the will of the people must be allowed to prevail to save the party from implosion.
State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. John Ngbede, who read the electioneering itinerary of the party to stakeholders, heeded the Governor’s call for extension of time for one week.
He also stated that apart from the expression of interest form, nomination form for female aspirants would be free of charge.