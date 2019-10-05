1. Anambra’s status as Nigeria’s safest and most peaceful state continues to attract unprecedented investments like the highly automated Coscharis Rice Mill at Igbariam in Anambra East Local Government Area which Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu joined Governor Willie Obiano to commission on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The massive investment flows have, however, not gone down well with some elements who call themselves opposition members. They have consequently been sponsoring all manner of lurid stories in the social media against the people and government of Anambra State.

2. Having failed in a video to incite NdiAnambra State to rise against innocent and law-abiding Fulani people in our midst, they have now resorted to online reports and fake videos claiming that Governor Obiano has promised any Fulani person who kills an Anambra person over cattle business N500,000 and N500,000 to any Anambra indigene who murders a Fulani over his crops.

3. This is an unintelligent attempt at disinformation. Murder is a serious crime everywhere in the world, and it carries capital punishment in Nigeria. It cannot be compensated for with money, according to the Nigerian law. Human life is, indeed, sacred.

4. The fact that some faceless politicians can carry their propaganda to the level of equating human life with money shows a total lack of respect for human life, let alone human dignity. These characters show no regard for law, order and peaceful co-existence.

5. The hate mongers who have been trying to incite the ordinary people in Anambra State against fellow Nigerians conducting legitimate businesses in a peaceful manner must be held accountable should anything untoward happen to ndi Anambra in other parts of the country. They must be reminded for the umpteenth time that they are putting in harm’s way the lives of millions of NdIgbo who are working in other parts of Nigeria as professors, entrepreneurs, engineers, doctors, pharmacists, nurses, journalists, business managers, traders, etc. These Igbo people are not subjected to daily demonization. There must be a limit to politics. The desperate search for power should not give rise to dethronement of reason, even though Ndi Anambra remember how these so-called opposition elements took their governor-elect to a notorious shrine in the dead of the night to swear an oath of perpetual and uncritical allegiance while they stole the state blind, kidnapped a sitting governor, carried out mayhem for three days which saw them destroy the State House of Assembly, Judiciary, Governor’s Lodge and the state broadcasting service in broad daylight. These people turned Anambra into a gangsters’ paradise when they had political power in the state.

6. The people and government of Anambra State are proud that their state has in the last four years emerged the safest but also the most peaceful and the most united in the whole country. As events have strongly established, social relations in the state are today defined by solidarity and fraternity and camaraderie. No vile or vicious propaganda against the state can make Ndi Anambra abandon this trajectory which has brought about unprecedented development to our place. Anambra will remain Nigeria’s most socially harmonious state and, of course, the most competitive state in the whole country.

God bless Anambra State, the Light of the Nation.

Signed

C. Don Adinuba

Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.