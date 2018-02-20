DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Moses thankful for Nigerian Player of the Year Award

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Nigerian international and Chelsea wing back, Victor Moses could not hold back his feelings after being named the Nigerian Player of the Year, by the Nigerian Football Federation on Monday in Lagos.

The 27-year was obviously not present at the inaugural edition due to his English Premier League club-side assignment, however via the social media to express a profound appreciation about the inaugural award.

“Hi everyone, its Victor Moses here, thanks for making me the Nigeria Player of the year. And also thanks to the NFF for his award, I really appreciate it and it’s an honour to win an award like this for Nigeria.

“And also most importantly, thanks to all the fans that have supported me and being there for me right from day one. Thank you all and God bless,” Moses shared the message via the NFF Instagram account.

Moses edged Leicester City’s influential Midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi, and Lobi Stars forward, Anthony Okpotu to pick the Nigerian award.

The former Crystal Palace player played a crucial role as Chelsea won their sixth English Premier League title last season.

You would recall that Moses was named Footballer of the Year at the Nigerian Sports Awards in November 2017 and also received a continent recognition as he was nominated for the African Player of the Year, though won by Egyptian international Mohamed Salah.

It is however likely that the in-formed stellar could make the final 23-man Super Eagles squad for the 2018 FIFA World CUP to be hosted in Russia.

The Eagles German handler Gerhor Rohr has hinted that player with regular playing time at their club-side will have an edge to make his squad for the world soccer fiesta by June this year.

Rohr who has been hopeful that his top flight players will be injury free as he intensifies preparation to get the best legs for the 2018 world cup predicted that the team he will assemble will make the country proud beyond Russia 2018

“I will select a team that will live beyond the World Cup,” the 64-year-old Franco-German, who recently signed a contract extension, made the comment at the NFF Awards night on Monday in Lagos.

Rohr is confident the future of Nigerian football is bright, if the current football policy and direction are sustained.

Assisat Oshoala won the women version of the maiden NFF award.

–

Source: Nation