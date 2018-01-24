DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Press Release

Imo Government Begins Payment Of January 2018 Salary

This is to inform Imo people in particular and the public in general that the State government has begun to pay workers in its workforce the January 2018 Salary.

The money for the payment of the January Salary was released on Thursday, January 18, 2018 and the payment has begun in earnest.

The government decided to be keeping the public posted on the issue of Salary payment because of the unpatriotic dispositions of some of the workers who always deny that they have not been paid Salary when they have been paid in actual fact.

The governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the Rescue Mission Government he heads would continue to give payment of Salary and Pensions the attention they deserve.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor