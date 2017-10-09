Aladja Grammar school in Aladja is the oldest school in UDU LGA of Delta state. It was established in 1974 by the defunct Bendel state. Since after its establishment, the government abandoned the school. The buildings are now in serious state of dilapidation and posing grave danger to the lives of students.and staffers alike.

According to concerned community members, several complaints have been lodged at appropriate quarters by the Old Students Association and the community yet no positive answers from the government.

Former students also appear to not be of help.

Some of the former student have been involved in government. They include Chief H.A. Sakpra, Commissioner for Special Duties; Delta state, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State House Speaker; Hon. Napoleon Gbinidje,former House of Reps member. Other prominent former students of the school are Barr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, Hon. Andrew Gbise, Barr. Solomon AGGREH.

