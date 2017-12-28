Few days to CHAN 2018, Eagles’ fitness trainer declares team ‘rusty’

Ahead of the 2018 African Nations Championship, beginning in two weeks’ time, Super Eagles fitness trainer, Okechukwu Akas has claimed that the players are not fit enough for the tournament.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) tournament, which involves only players plying their trade on the continent, is set to kick off on January 12 in Morocco.

The Nigerian team failed to advance from the group stage at the last edition in Rwanda, and would hope for a better performance in Morocco next year.

But Akas who began work with the team on Wednesday stated that there is more work to be done to raise the level of the team’s mental and physical preparedness for the tournament.

“They are a little bit rusty, but in the coming days we can do a lot,” he told ScoreNigeria.

However, the head coach, Salisu Yusuf is confident that the team will be ready before the showpiece kicks off in Morocco.

“We have done the needful; we train, as expected of every hard working team, to blend for good results.

“The team is up and doing and I am confident that they are in form and on top of their game to play matches satisfactorily in CHAN,’’ Yusuf said.

The Eagles will kick off their CHAN campaign against Rwanda on January 15, before facing Libya and Equatorial Guinea in their other group games.

Source: https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/few-days-to-chan-2018-eagles-fitness-trainer-declares-team-rusty1/