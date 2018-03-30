Published On: Fri, Mar 30th, 2018

Another NASS Member Dies, Hon. Jibril Is Dead

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicate that another member of the Hoise of Representative has died. The member of the House of Representatives, Umar Buba Jibril died at age 57 after a brief illness at an Abuja hospital.

Up until his death, he was the Deputy Majority Leader. He represented Lokoja constituency in Kogi State. A member of the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP]. He served in the Kogi State Assembly from 2003 to 2007.

He was the Dama of Lokoja.

 

 

