Advertisement

– Ezeanuna, PDP guber hopeful

By CHUKS EKE

A front line governorship aspirant in Anambra state, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Zeribe Ezeanuna has stated categorically that this year’s governorship election in the state is not for the money bags, corrupt politicians and old men whose governance ideas, he said are outdated.

Advertisement

In a press statement issued yesterday in Onitsha, by Barr. Jezie Ekejiuba, Director of Information and Legal Matters, Zeribe Ezeanuna Campaign Organization, ZECO, ahead of his proposed official declaration of his intention to run for the governorship seat, this Thursday, Ezeanuna contended that the mortley crowd of money-bags, corrupt politicians and old men who have continued to hold the state by the jugular and who have before now declared their intention to contest for the same office, would be told in plain language that every day is for the thief but one day is for the owner of the farm.

According to Ezeanuna, a renowned Hotelier and Former Vice President of National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria, NPPAN, a scion of late multi-billionaire philanthropist, Chief Pius Ezeanuna of Achina dynasty in Aguata council area of the state, “on Thursday, I shall unveil my political blueprint and tell Ndi Anambra what I have in stock for them if I am nominated by PDP and duly elected as the next Governor of Anambra State come November 6,2021”.

“I will be campaigning under the auspices of Ndi Anambra Youths whose turn or rotation it is to govern Anambra State with the support of well meaning Anambra stakeholders and billionaires who believe that Anambra Governorship seat is not for sale”.

He also promised that if elected to occupy Agu-Awka Government House, he would give priority attention to people-oriented programmes like job creation, tourism development and recreational facilities, gainful employment, poverty alleviation, farm settlements to ensure food security, good roads network, safe water supply and constant electricity supply, among others.