Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

A group of stakeholders projecting the emergence of a president of South East extraction, under the aegis of South East Nigeria Presidency Movement, SENPM have stated categorically that only a president of South East extraction can redeem Nigeria’s battered position, guarantee economic recovery and ensure adequate security of lives and property.

They stated that from their observation, Nigeria has been badly battered by economic depression, political instability and high level of insecurity occasioned by the leadership of other ethnic groups who have been ruling the country for decades now (both military and civilian regimes).

Advertisement

Deputy Director of Media and Publicity of the Movement, Chief Innocent Iloekwumma who made the observation during their zonal meeting at Nkpor, near Onitsha, Anambra state, heaven and earth are annoyed with Aso Rock, so long as prices of foodstuff, petroleum products and other house-hold properties are no longer within the reach of average Nigeria.

Iloekwumma noted that to worsen the matter, most farmers who volunteered themselves to cultivate food crops are either chased away by herders or have their crops eaten up by cattles, insisting that only a president of South East extraction can remedy the situation this time around.

In their separate speeches, Anambra State Coordinator of the group, Hon. Obioha Ireamoke; Deaconess Joy Oduagu Onyekwere, South East Woman Coordinator; Comrade Uche Rogers Nebuwa, National Director of Transport/Anambra State Youth Leader, Hon. Attamah Camillius, Zonal Auditor and Mrs. Franca Ekenechukwu, Anambra State Woman Leader, noted that wisdom has made Igbo enthnic group to be more enterprising than others.

Ireamoke, Onyekwere, Nebuwa, Attamah and Ekenechukwu insisted that the group, having been inaugurated at both zonal and state levels in the South East zone and 13 northern states, by the National Coordinator, Amb. Japhet Anyanwu, is currently waxing strong in all parts of the country with other ethnic groups supportin g the presidency of South East extraction.

According to them, “Igbo presidency will surely make Nigeria what it is today and we are demanding that an Igbo man should occupy that presidential seat to prove that Ndigbo are not slaves or strangers in Nigeria:.