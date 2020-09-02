Advertisement

Says Ogonis Should Not Lose Sight of Founding Fathers’ Vision

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has urged the Ogoni people not to lose sight of the visions and intentions of the founding fathers of the struggle and particularly the drive to achieve meaningful development for the Ogoni.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke made the call yesterday while addressing MOSOP faithfuls in Bera, Gokana Kingdom of Ogoni.

Nsuke said “it was important that as a people, we strongly push forward the dream of the founding fathers to achieve development for Ogoni”

The MOSOP leader called on the government to facilitate and encourage the resolution of the Ogoni conflict by exonerating the innocent Ogonis killed on November 10, 1995 to heal the deep wounds the Ogoni people have suffered and support the desire of the Ogoni people for practical development.

“Let us not deceive ourselves, Ken Saro-Wiwa’s name must be cleared because he was innocent and it is fundamental that as a people, we move our struggle towards a direction that resolves all legacy issues stalling Ogoni development” Nsuke said.

The MOSOP president further called on the Nigerian Government to help end the genocide against the Ogoni people and support the Ogoni to recover their lives.

Nsuke who was represented by a chieftain of the movement, one of the few living friends of Ken Saro-Wiwa and former president of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) Chief Emmanuel Nkala, said the Ogoni have been severely battered by their experiences in Nigeria and needs to be encouraged to recover from the dark years.

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) have been strongly pushing for the eoneration of the “Ogoni 9” murdered by the Nigerian government on November 10, 1995. MOSOP holds that the exoneration will build goodwill and promote reconciliation between the parties to the Ogoni conflict.