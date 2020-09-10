Advertisement

By Umar Akilu Majeri Dutse

There is crisis rocking the ruling party in Jigawa All Progressive Congress, [APC] a situation which resulted to a crucial meeting with party elders at state and decision was taken by the Jigawa state chapter in which the acting chairman Alhaji Habibu Sara was suspended from office.

Habibu Sara was suspended after the crucial meeting of the state party caucus held at Dutse government house with party functionaries and top government official.

A source close to the party officials revealed that the state party secretary Muhd Umar was asked to take over the party affairs pending to the announcement of the next line of action against the suspended chairman

It was reliably gathered that party chairman syphoned millions of naira to enrich himself in the name to assisting the party members. Instead, he was singlehandedly diverted the money to his account from the party account.

All efforts to get to the suspended chairman to ascertain the reasons behind the suspension, proved abortive.

However contacting one of the members of the party caucus who pleaded anonymity said, they are still working on the communique on the resolution of the meeting.

The suspension of the acting chairman is in connection with battle for the control of the party ahead of 2023 general election.