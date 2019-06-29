There was a massive demonstration in Orin-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Saturday when residents of the community trooped out to protest the killing of a hunter by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The hunter, Emmanuel Ilori was said to have been killed at the midnight while hunting for animals with some of his colleagues.

This gory incident occurred barely 48hrs after a female undergraduate identified as Maria was killed in her father’s farm in Ise-Ekiti by unknown gunmen.

Mr. Adeniyi Ajayi, a hunter escaped during the incident alleged that Ilori was killed by Fulani herdsmen.

Ajayi told The Nation: “We met the herdsmen numbering about thirty in the abandoned piggery farm in the town.

“And we attempted to inquire about what they were doing on the farm. Suddenly, they brought out rifles shooting at our direction. Thus, resulting in the death of Mr. Ilori”.

The lucky hunter claimed that the herdsmen were kidnappers using the forest as a hideout to perpetrate heinous acts.

It was gathered that the corpse of the hunter has been taken away by security officers for further investigation.

The residents of the community dropped out in large numbers to stage a protest over the incident.

They barricaded the major roads and made burn fire to express their displeasure over the killing.

Addressing journalists during the protest, High chief Francis Falua and Chairman of Rice Farmers in Ekiti State, Mr kolawole Rotimi berated the uncontrollable attacks by the Fulani herdsmen in the community.

They disclosed that a few months back the ‘evil genius’ herdsmen allegedly killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby.

They, however, appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to take proactive steps to curtail the lingering herdsmen menace in the State before it gets out of hand.

When contacted, the Ekiti Police Command Spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the incident, saying they have emplaced watertight security architecture to comb the forest and arrest the perpetrators.