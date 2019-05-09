The former England soccer captain David Beckham was banned from driving for six months on Thursday after admitting using his mobile phone while driving, the BBC reported.

Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid, admitted using his mobile phone as he drove his Bentley through central London in November last year, the BBC said.

The 44-year-old was sentenced in Bromley Magistrates Court, it added.

Famous for his devastating free-kicks, he captained England 59 times and scored in three World Cups before retiring from international duty in 2009.

He also played for LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain before he stopped playing club football in 2013 and is currently setting up a Major League Soccer (MLS) team in Miami.

He is married to Victoria Beckham, the former Spice Girl turned luxury fashion designer.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Moura hat-trick sends Tottenham into Champions League final

Related Post

Arsenal to loan out Nigerian forward

Arsenal to loan out Nigerian forward
/ Jan 31
France Football Rates Onyekuru Higher Than Neymar

France Football Rates Onyekuru Higher Than Neymar
/ Oct 19
World Cup: Mikel Obi questions referee’s decision to deny Super Eagles second penalty

World Cup: Mikel Obi questions referee’s decision to deny Super Eagles second penalty
/ Jun 28
Don’t Write Off Nigeria — Rohr

Don’t Write Off Nigeria — Rohr
/ Jun 8

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)