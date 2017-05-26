The serial mind-management composed by a group dwelling in the past,

and being implemented through Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, and his

thoughtless collaborators to distance Ndigbo from the national power

centre of the day is a huge joke that is 50 years late.

The facts of history suggested by the pattern of politics recorded for

Chief Remilekun Fani-Kayode, whose scion, Femi is and whose political

fountain the latter drew deep from, is not lost on any Igbo, let alone

their leaders.

To this extent, we hasten to remind the people of South East Nigeria

that 24 hours after the victory of APC in Osun State Governorship

Elections in 2014, Femi Fani-Kayode was one of the first to

congratulate our great party, for which history recorded our gratitude

at the demonstration of sportsmanship spirit, or so we felt.

The loquacious ex-minister did not at the time consider that the

victors he was congratulating were all Yorubas and were neither crazy

, nor needed their heads examined for believing in APC and leading it

to victory.

How this unstable character who has managed to escape imprisonment

under the Goodluck Jonathan Presidency , and is answering to serial

infractions at the moment got to the conclusion that Ndigbo should

stay out of APC ,a party he has been in and out of recently or have

their heads examined beats anyone’s imagination.

If an amorphous kind of politics that relishes skewed ethnic

manipulation for selfish advantage is not involved, one wonders what

is.

Ndigbo do not need a Femi Fani Kayode to be led into a selfish

,lob-sided and hate-filled conversation ,evidenced by nothing but his

effervescent altercations.

They do not require selfish gigolos running their lives of the pages

of newspapers, and in the process insulting their leaders , to know

those who love or hate them.

Consequently, no Igbo has confused his volunteer of creative

self-serving fiction for love, let alone Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige

or Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who while he was sick had to put

up with yet another set of empty amoral claims from the noisiest

ex-minister in Nigeria’s history.

In that sense, we deeply implore Fani-Kayode to refocus on finding the

best dfence for his criminal trials and the challenges of the Yoruba

nation as Ndigbo are not so much in lack they would require a

mercenary activists from Osun and their Ekiti collaborators , arguably

rejects from their immediate environment to give them an arrowhead.

Fani-Kayode should take this as a clear warning that those who do not

insult the leaders of their ethnic cannot enjoy the leverage to insult

the leaders of other ethnic groups including in this case Senator

Ngige , who will not join issues at that level and President Muhammadu

Buhari , in whose words Fani-Kayode is inserting bitter words for his

own anticipated results against Ndigbo

The high-pitched sound transmitted by this free-mouthed character,

whether with clear or unclear eyes has becomes am ear-tearing noise

over the airwaves of South East Nigeria.

Enough is enough!

For: ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS (APC), ANAMBRA STATE CHAPTER

Okelo Madukaife

State Publicity Secretary