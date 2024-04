State House Press Release

President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja, the Nation’s Capital, for Lagos on Sunday ahead of Eid-el-Fitr.

In deference to the solemn occasion, which marks the end of Ramadan, the President will observe the moment in prayers for Nigeria and with family.

The President will continue official duties during and after the Eid-el-Fitr holidays.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)