Why AMTY Awards is Anambra’s Most Prestigious Honour — Co-Founder

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards, established in 2020, has grown to become one of the most prestigious platforms for recognizing and honoring outstanding Ndi Anambra who have significantly contributed to society across diverse fields.

Renowned for its unwavering commitment to celebrating excellence, integrity, and societal impact, the AMTY Awards has inspired countless Anambra sons and daughters to strive for greatness and make meaningful contributions to their communities. Over the years, this unique initiative has set a high standard for awards in the state, emphasizing merit, credibility, and impact over mediocrity or commercialization.

As preparations intensify for the highly anticipated 4th edition of the AMTY Awards, scheduled for this year, 2025, Chikezie Chiedu, the Co-Founder of the awards, in an exclusive interview with 247UREPORTS, shares remarkable insights into the vision, journey, and future of the noble initiative.

Excerpts

247UREPORTS:

What is AMTY Awards, and what inspired its creation?

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

The Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards was conceived in 2020 as a platform to celebrate exceptional individuals from Anambra State who have excelled across various fields.

The primary motivation behind its creation was to redefine the narrative surrounding awards in Anambra. Over the years, awards had become so commercialized and debased that many people no longer viewed them as credible. It was common for awards to be perceived as going to the highest bidder, thereby eroding their value. So, we wanted to change this narrative and perception by introducing a truly credible and reputable awards system that adds immense value to its recipients.

The idea for AMTY Awards was inspired by the 100 Achievers Project we executed in Anambra. This seven-year project involved interviewing and documenting the lives and accomplishments of some notable Anambrarians, such as Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Cardinal Francis Arinze, Mr. Peter Obi, Prof. Charles Soludo, Igwe Alfred Achebe, Prof. Ifeoma Egbuonu, Chief Dr.Chika Alexander Okafor, Sir Dan Chukwudozie, Senator Chris Ngige, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, Dr. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi, Prof. Ferdinand Ofodile, Dr. Bennett Omalu, and many others

Through this project, we discovered the extraordinary contributions and achievements of Ndi Anambra across various fields and realized the need to create a platform to celebrate and showcase their excellence and impacts consistently, which led to the birth of the AMTY Awards.

Our maiden edition of the event in 2020, held at the state capital, Awka, was a grand success. Among many prominent personalities, it was graced by the General Manager of NTA, who described it as an “A-grade event.” Prof. Chinyere Stella Okunna, the first female professor of Mass Communication in Sub-Saharan Africa and a proud daughter of Anambra, delivered the maiden keynote lecture. Since then, AMTY Awards has been expanding in reach, reputation, influence, and otherwise, solidifying its status as a premier event in the state.

247UREPORTS:

How big has the Award grown since its inception?

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

Without any exaggeration, AMTY Awards has grown to become the biggest and most prestigious award platform in Anambra State and undoubtedly one of the most significant and highly anticipated annual events in the region. This is evident not only in the caliber of individuals we honor but also in the scale of resources, organization, packaging, and publicity involved.

For instance, last year, we prominently featured nearly all our awardees on billboards strategically located in cities like Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi. This was complemented by extensive social media campaigns, radio announcements, television appearances, and print media features. We also brought in prominent artists, like Jennifer Eliogu, whom we flew in from Lagos, to perform at the event.

Our honorees are equally prestigious, just like the award itself. Interestingly, other award-giving organisations like the newspapers platforms also select from our pool of past awardees. This lends credence to our credibility. In fact, AMTY Awards have grown to become one of the events that Ndi Anambra highly anticipate and look forward to annual.

247UREPORTS:

What is the current level of acceptance of AMTY Awards?

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

From its inaugural edition, AMTY Awards has enjoyed widespread acceptance, thanks to the credibility and track record of our past projects.

Over the years, we’ve honuored prominent figures like Mr. Nonso Okpala of the VFD Group PLC; Alexander Ejesieme (SAN); Rev. Fr. Dr. Edwin Obiora, SAN (first-ever clergy to become a Senior Advocate in Nigeria); Prof. Ifeoma Egbuonu (one of the most top-rated female professors of medicine in Nigeria); Prof. Nneka Okeke (foremost female physicist in igboland); Prof. Philomena Igbokwe (Chairman of Conference of all Provosts in Nigeria); Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, and many others who have made Anambra proud locally and internationally. And one spectacular thing is that they all attended the event and were all happy. The fact that our honorees not only attend the event but also express genuine joy and pride in their recognition speaks volumes about our acceptance level.

This growing acceptance and anticipation surrounding the AMTY Awards attest to its importance and merit. It has indeed become a hallmark of excellence and a source of pride for Ndi Anambra. These notwithstanding, we still dream bigger and higher.

For the upcoming 4th edition, we are set to honor two vice-chancellors, a prominent oil and gas mogul, and the chairman of a leading commercial bank. Despite having received international awards in the past, these individuals expressed immense gratitude and excitement at being recognized by AMTY Awards.

247UREPORTS:

What could you say differentiates AMTY from other Awards?

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

AMTY Awards is not just an event; it is a movement, a brand, and a special project. Unlike many other awards, ours is strictly non-transactional, but earned through a rigorous and transparent selection process. In other words, we highly prioritize meritocracy; as our recipients are chosen based on merit, impact, and a proven track record of excellence. We collaborate with a credible team of researchers and experts who evaluate nominees across various parameters. This meticulous approach ensures that only the most deserving individuals are celebrated, as it our selection process passes various stages of filtration before the final list of nominations are made public. We are proud that our selection has remained top-notch and without blemish or any regrets over the years.

Beyond the award ceremony, we also actively promote our awardees and their brands, ensuring that their recognition translates into greater visibility, values and opportunities.

In addition to these, we also maintain lifelong relationships with our honorees, celebrating their future successes and highlighting their ongoing impacts and contributions to society. This distinguishes us as not just an award platform but a community of achievers.

247UREPORTS:

Impressive! But all these might not be without challenges. So, what have been the challenges you’ve faced over the years in organizing the AMTY Awards?

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

The biggest challenge has been funding. AMTY Awards is a non-profit initiative, so we rely heavily on sponsorships and partnerships to execute the event. While this enhances our credibility, it also makes the process more demanding. However, our unwavering commitment to merit and consistency has continued to attract support over time.

247UREPORTS:

Do you intend to involve or partner with the government?

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

We are open to partnerships with organizations and groups that share our vision and are willing to support our noble cause. However, we are cautious about not politicizing the process, as government involvement can sometimes compromise objectivity. Globally, the most reputable, prestigious, and meritorious awards, such as the Nobel Prize, The Future Awards Africa, the GRAMMYs, Forbes, AMVCA, AMMA, among others, are driven by private entities.

I feel government shouldn’t get involved in awards because it will be extremely difficult for them to eschew nepotism.

247UREPORTS:

Why is the AMTY Awards always hosted in Anambra State?

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

As proud ambassadors of the Anambra brand, we take immense pride in showcasing the state’s rich culture and achievements. Hosting the event in Anambra allows us to connect more intimately with our roots. However, we are considering hosting future editions outside the state to connect with Ndi Anambra in the diaspora.

However we have a long-term plan of hosting it somewhere else outside Anambra in the future. This is because we feel that since Ndi Anambra are scattered everywhere, it will feel good to take the brand closer to them once in a while. Although, were are not that in a hurry to do that now —one step at a time.

247UREPORTS:

What does the future hold for AMTY Awards?

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

The future is incredibly bright. We plan to attract global attention to Anambra through AMTY Awards.

This year, our vision includes introducing monetary prizes for certain categories, recognizing the best-dressed attendees, and incorporating more entertainment elements into the event.

We are also working on launching an official website to provide a world-class platform where the profiles and achievements of our awardees will be showcased. Partnerships with top firms, including a Lagos-based award manufacturing company and a leading online wine vendor, are also in the pipeline.

So, AMTY’s future is indeed guaranteed. The foundation is rock-solid, and we are very intentional with the brand. As each year goes by, various individuals of worth and organizations are identifying with the brand. It has become a mark of honour in Anambra State to receive the AMTY Award.

In the next few years, AMTY Awards will not just be a state event but a global brand synonymous with honor, credibility, and excellence.

247UREPORTS:

Congratulations, kudos, and good luck to you and the entire AMTY Awards team.

CHIKEZIE CHIEDU:

Thank you.