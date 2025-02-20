Book Launch: Why Chris Anyanwu Should Hide Her Face In Shame For Scuttling Ohakim’s Second Term

Prince Izunna Obiefule, a renowned grassroots mobilizer who hails from Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State, has taken a swipe at Senator Chris Anyanwu who he said should hide her face in shame for the ignoble role she played in scuttling Chief Ikedi Ohakim’s second term bid as the Governor of Imo State.

Obiefule, in a statement he issued and made available to the press, said, “Senator Chris Anyanwu, who represented Imo East Senatorial District for two terms of 4 years each should tender unreserved apology to former Governor Ikedi Ohakim and Imo people for the various acts of sabotage she engaged in that truncated the second term bid of Gov Ohakim’s administration that was highly development-conscious in 2011.”

Continuing, Obiefule said, “Ikedi Ohakim, having spent his first 4-year tenure in office was already making his mark by laying a solid foundation for infrastructural development, agriculture, security, orderliness and human resources development.

“The Ohakim administration was synonymous with quality service delivery, workers’ welfare, ecstatic value, medical service, teacher’s welfare and most importantly, the world class and globally acclaimed Clean and Green Initiative that made Imo state regain its lost glory as the cleanest state in Nigeria. It was during Ikedi Ohakim’s period of governance that rural roads in Imo state received prompt and regular attention through Imo State Rural Roads Maintenance Agency (IRROMA). All these and many more are the attributes of good governance which Senator Chris Anyanwu made Imo state lose to her selfish ambition as she was bent on being re-elected on the platform of APGA”. The youths mobiliser and avowed advocate of good governance stated”.

Prince Izunna Obiefule lamented that rather than continue with quality service delivery to Imo people from where the Ikedi Ohakim administration stopped, his successor resorted to making mockery of governance. “Those who fraudulently took over from Ikedi Ohakim simply played to the gallery. Ikedi Ohakim’s successors destroyed roads and houses built by his administration. I thank God for the incumbent governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma who is presently, recovering and consolidating those shoddy structures erected by those who robbed Ikedi Ohakim the opportunity of serving for a second term in office”.

Obiefule posited that since the Ohakim administration was premised on good governance and the overall well-being of Imo people, those who out of selfish motives, took steps to derail that administration are the real enemies of Imo people.

On the role played by Senator Chris Anyanwu to kick Ohakim out of office which the former Senator for Owerri Zone reoortedly admitted in her recent book launch, Prince Izunna Obiefule said, “it is sorrowful that a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a frontline journalist by profession who claims to be a strong crusader for democratic practice, should be involved in clandestine moves to truncate democratic governance in her own state, using the military as an instrument for that evil scheme.

Calling on Senator Chris Anyanwu to refrain from further unwarranted attacks against former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, Prince Izunna Obiefule said, “if by now, Senator Chris Anyanwu has not shown any remorse and has not been touched to render unreserved apology to Imo people, it means she does not and will never mean well for Imo state. It is either that Chris Anyanwu renders apology for playing a leading role in moving Imo state backwards and plotting the downfall of a governor of Okigwe zone” extraction, Ikedi Ohakim or she stops interfering in the affairs and governance of Imo state”.