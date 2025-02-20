8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Search
Subscribe

I am not afraid of you says Sen Natasha as Akpabio orders police to bundle her out of senate chamber

National

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

.There was confusion at the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, February 20, when the Senate President Godswill Akpabio ordered the lawmaker representing Kogi Central out of the Red Chamber.
The commotion in the Senate started over the seating arrangement of lawmakers in the Upper Chamber.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat was relocated, however, the Kogi lawmaker refused to comply with the reviewed seating arrangement as approved by the Senate President.
In the process, the Senate’s Chief Whip, Ali Monguno drew the attention of Akpabio to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s “improper seating position”.
Monguno had at the time concluded a point of order before the Kogi lawmaker took to raising her voice to be heard on the matter.
It was at this point that the sergeant at arms surrounded the lawmaker to excuse her from the plenary.
In a video seen by Politics Nigeria, the lawmaker was still raising her voice while she was surrounded and also been asked to calm down.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Why AMTY Awards is Anambra’s Most Prestigious Honour — Co-Founder

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.