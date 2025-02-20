I am not afraid of you says Sen Natasha as Akpabio orders police to bundle her out of senate chamber

.There was confusion at the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, February 20, when the Senate President Godswill Akpabio ordered the lawmaker representing Kogi Central out of the Red Chamber.

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat was relocated, however, the Kogi lawmaker refused to comply with the reviewed seating arrangement as approved by the Senate President.

In the process, the Senate’s Chief Whip, Ali Monguno drew the attention of Akpabio to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s “improper seating position”.

Monguno had at the time concluded a point of order before the Kogi lawmaker took to raising her voice to be heard on the matter.

It was at this point that the sergeant at arms surrounded the lawmaker to excuse her from the plenary.

In a video seen by Politics Nigeria, the lawmaker was still raising her voice while she was surrounded and also been asked to calm down.

The commotion in the Senate started over the seating arrangement of lawmakers in the Upper Chamber.