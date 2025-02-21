‘Uzodinma’s Absence Hinged On Anger, Bitterness; – Leaders Lament Imo Governor’s Absence At Inauguration of S’ East Development Commission

The absence of the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma at the inauguration of the Southeast Development Commission,SEDC held last week, has continued to elicit mixed reactions in several quarters, considering the fact that he is the Chairman, Southeast Governor’s Forum.

Information available to our news desk indicates that many prominent leaders and chieftains of the All Progressive Congress, including Senator Ifeanyi Ararume, billionaire businessman Arthur Eze and a host of others were present at the occasion to show solidarity.

Some high ranking APC leaders who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said, “it is possible that Governor Uzodinma’s absence is hinged on anger and bitterness arising from the fact that out of the names he submitted for inclusion in the commission, only one person successfully made the final list.”

They wondered why Uzodinma often thinks that other leaders, including the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Rt.Hon Benjamin Kalu would fold their hands and allow his nominees to take precedence over theirs. They expressed delight that the Deputy Speaker used the instrumentality of his exalted office to nominate most members of the commission without bias or sentiment.

They also commended the Deputy Speaker for exhibiting leadership by accommodating Governor Soludo’s nominee not minding that the Anambra State Governor is a member of APGA. “Yet he ensured that Soludo’s nominee emerged as a Director of the Commission.

“It is obvious that Governor Uzodinma, disappointed at the turn of events, showed his anger by being absent. Neither did he congratulate those who emerged as members of the Commission in a very transparent and commendable exercise.”

They also expressed disappointment that Uzodinma, who had the opportunity to facilitate the appointment of members of the Commission ended up nominating the person from Imo State as an ordinary member of the commission, instead of as a Director.

According to them, “could it be that the Governor does not want any person from the Southeast to occupy such a sensitive position, the same way that Senator Ararume was frustrated from being the Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Ltd.”

The newly constituted Board of the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) has Dr Emeka Nworgu, who replaces Emeka Atuma as the pioneer Chairman.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga disclosed that, “ the President also replaced all the three executive directors initially nominated and named two additional executive directors.

Onanuga further made known that the President also removed one of the board members, Donatus Eyinnah Nwankpa.

He added that Mark Okoye retains his position as the Commission’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer on the 16-member board, one more member than the initial board.

The new executive director for finance is Stanley Ohajuruka, who replaced Anthony Ugbo in the first list.

Toby Okechukwu is the new executive director of projects. He replaces Obinna Obiekweihe. Chief Sylvester Okonkwo is now the executive director of corporate services, replacing Dr Daniel Ikechukwu Ugwuja.

The two nominated executive directors without a portfolio are Chidi Echeazu and Dr Clifford Ogbede.

The President retained Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Okey Ezenwa, Hyacinth Ikpor, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman and Hamma Adama Ali Kumo.

The other nominees retained are Edward David Onoja, Orure Kufre Inima and Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma.

All the nominations are subject to Senate confirmation.

President Tinubu expects the new nominees, to use their wealth of experience and expertise to actualise the Commission’s mandate and develop the Southeast region”.