Imo State Surveyors’ Chairman Remanded At Owerri Correctional Center

The Chairman of the Nigeria Institute of Surveyors in Imo State, Pascal Nze, was on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, remanded at the Owerri Correctional Center and the matter for which he was arraigned was adjourned to a later date.

A text message sent to our reporter by an Owerri based Surveyor who doesnt want his name print, reads just to let you know that our chairman has been remanded at the Owerri Correctional Center and for that, we have decided to stop surveying work in Imo State for now”.

Shedding more light on the issue,he stated that national leadership of the Nigeria Institute of Surveyors came to Imo State on Friday last week to interface with the Surveyor General and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

“They were assured that the issue would be resolved amicably. Based on the assurance the members relaxed, while their Chairman went to court on Tuesday, hoping that all is well based on the assurance the national leadership was given. He did not know that those who were bent on incarcerating him used the purported assurance to divert the attention of members who felt it was not necessary coming to court since the matter would be resolved amicably as agreed.

“But in a surprising turn of events, the Magistrate came to court earlier than usual and announced that the court will not sit. Hence, the Chairman of the Institute of Surveyors was remanded at the Owerri Correctional Center, while the matter was adjourned to a later date”.

The case to hear his bail application will be coming up today at magistrate court 5.

Recall, that it was earlier reported that the Chairman’s arrest was an arraignment were sequel to a petition written by one of his clients who alleged that the embattled chairman gave him fake beacon numbers.

A member of the institute who does not want his name in print accused the Surveyor General who he said is Governor Hope Uzodinma’s close relative of fuelling the crisis in the professional body.

According to him, the professional activities of Surveyors have legal backing which provides that a 3-man committee generates beacon numbers in each state of the federation. But on assumption of office, the current Surveyors General initiated a lot of administrative bottle necks aimed at ensuring that everything including the generation of beacon numbers are strictly done in his office and under his watch. This infuriated members of the institute who kicked against his domineering attitude which has made their job as professionals cumbersome and non profitable.

The source further stated that the 3-man committee which includes the Surveyors General, prior thus time used to generate beacon numbers which they made available for the Nigeria Institute of Surveyors that in turn allocated them to their members in line with the laid down procedure, rules and guidelines. But when the current Surveyors General assumed office, he decided to monopolize the entire process by ensuring that everything is done in his office.

This prompted Surveyors in the state to resort to getting beacon numbers of the 3-man committee which is also legally permissible”.

It was gathered that the Surveyor General, in a bid to further consolidate his hold on the process of issuing beacon numbers allegedly sponsored someone to seek the services of the chairman as regards getting beacon numbers. When the chairman eventually issued a beacon number to the client, not knowing that he was allegedly sponsored to incriminate him, the client took the number to the Surveyor General’s office where his staff said that the beacon number issued to the Chairman’s client was not in the system. They reportedly told him to inform the police so that the Chairman will be arrested and possibly embarrassed and humiliated”.

But shortly after his arrest was made public, members of the institute came in their numbers to seek his release.

Our reporter, who was at the police station, said, following the intervention of a large number of Surveyors in the state at the police station, the police had no option than to release the chairman on self cognizance and told to report on a later date.

The development is said to be causing serious tension among Surveyors in the state. Effort to reach the Chairman for comment proved abortive as at press time.

When contacted, the Surveyor General, Odidika Uzodinma said he was not disposed to making any comment but will watch issues as they unfold”.