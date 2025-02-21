Mass Defection From APC, Evidence Of Uzodinma’s Abysmal Failure In Imo State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has attributed the mass exodus of top members of the All Progressive Congress APC to other political platforms to the inept performance and abysmal failure of the Hope Uzodinma administration to be alive to its core responsibilities, which include, ensuring the security of lives and property of citizens.

The PDP, in a release signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiaku, noted that, it is unusual for chieftains of a political party, including the State Publicity Secretary, Cajetan Duke, a former member of the House of Assembly, Blydeen Amajirionwu, the State Legal Adviser, Barr Uchechukwu Wilson Nwosu, along with thousands of their supporters to defect from a ruling party that has enormous financial capacity to buy loyalty. “Hence, those who previously benefited from the APC’s abundant largesse no longer want to be associated with the party’s inept performance nor its alleged track record of corruption and financial profligacy. Obviously, the stifling incompetence, deceit, and maladministration that have defined Uzodimma’s administration have finally caught up with him, and his ship is sinking fast.”

The release further stated that, “for years, Imo PDP has consistently warned that Chief Uzodimma lacks the vision, competence, and political acumen to govern a state as dynamic and educated as ours. Under his watch, Imo State has suffered economic stagnation, infrastructural collapse, and a culture of impunity so brazen that even his closest allies can no longer feign ignorance. His government, that is built on deception and brute force, has alienated even his own foot soldiers, who are now leaving en masse rather than be associated with a failed government.

It is interesting to see that those who once defended Uzodimma’s several missteps are now disowning him. When high-ranking members of a ruling party and beneficiaries of the system begin to jump ship in droves, it ceases to be just an internal crisis and becomes a public declaration that governance has collapsed. If those who propped him up have now lost faith in his leadership, why should the people of Imo continue to endure his disastrous misrule?

The truth is simple: Chief Uzodimma has reduced governance to a transactional enterprise where loyalty is bought, dissent is crushed, and public funds are either looted with reckless abandon or mindlessly misused. He has no interest in the welfare of Imo people and is consumed with consolidating power for personal gain. This explains why, despite receiving trillions in federal allocations, local government funds, and borrowings, Imo remains a land of abandoned projects, unpaid salaries, and deteriorating public services.

But Imolites are not fools. No sane individual would willingly remain in a government that has brought nothing but hardship, insecurity, and disgrace to our once-thriving state.

The ongoing defections confirm what we have always known: Hope Uzodimma has failed beyond redemption, and his administration is nothing but a ticking time bomb.

As the ruling party disintegrates under the weight of its own failures, the PDP remains the only viable alternative to restore Imo’s lost glory. We have consistently championed accountability, people-oriented policies, and sustainable development. We welcome every disillusioned APC member who has chosen to put the people first over personal gain. They are not defectors; they are people who have seen the light.

Clearly, Imo APC members and Imo people alike have lost faith in the Governor and the party. The message is clear: Uzodimma’s time is up. The 2027 elections will present a defining moment for our state, a chance to reject his quest to elongate his incompetent regime by foisting his puppet as successor. Imo people would rather enthrone a purposeful leadership under the supervision of the PDP”.