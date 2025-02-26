The Politics of Internal Disruption: El-Rufai and Wike Set the Stage for 2027

By: Daure David

In the world of Nigerian politics, internal disruption is becoming the newest strategy for gaining power, and two former governors—Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna—have emerged as key architects of this shifting dynamic. What is unfolding in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections is nothing short of a political chess game, where maneuvering within political parties is becoming just as critical as traditional external rivalries.

Wike’s Groundbreaking Strategy

In 2023, former Governor Nyesom Wike made waves in the political landscape when he seemingly pioneered a bold new strategy: undermining his own political party from within. Having once been a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Wike shocked the nation by aligning himself with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC). This strategic shift wasn’t merely about changing allegiance but about destabilizing the PDP’s internal unity and sending a message to the establishment that no one is immune to his brand of political warfare.

Wike’s political acumen came to the fore as he effectively exploited the PDP’s internal fractures, putting a stranglehold on the party’s cohesion while maneuvering for greater influence within the APC. His tactics paved the way for future political figures to recognize that disrupting one’s own political party can be just as potent as forming opposition coalitions or switching parties outright.

El-Rufai’s Surprising Play

As the 2027 elections draw closer, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is seemingly following Wike’s blueprint but with his own twist. Political insiders had long speculated about El-Rufai’s potential defection from the APC to the PDP, expecting that his massive influence within the ruling party could be turned into a weapon against the APC in the next electoral cycle. However, El-Rufai appears to be adopting a different strategy—one that could see him destabilize the APC from within.

Rather than becoming an external adversary, El-Rufai is setting the stage for a high-stakes internal upheaval. Over the past few months, reports have surfaced that he may be orchestrating a behind-the-scenes campaign to challenge the party’s internal structures, targeting its leadership and pushing for major changes in its strategic direction ahead of 2027. In doing so, El-Rufai is potentially setting up another round of turbulence for a party that has seen its fair share of internal divisions in the past few years.

APC loyalists, alarmed by the unfolding situation, have already begun to react. Articles and analyses of the political implications of El-Rufai’s actions are circulating in party circles, and many are now engaged in extensive damage control efforts. The whispers about El-Rufai’s intentions are growing louder, and it’s clear that 2027 is shaping up to be another contentious political battlefield.

Internal Disruption: A New Political Playbook?

The disruptive tactics of Wike and El-Rufai signal a shift in Nigerian politics. Traditionally, political battles were fought on the external front, with parties vying for power through public campaigns, alliances, and defections. However, the new wave of internal disruption is challenging this paradigm. Rather than merely switching parties, politicians like Wike and El-Rufai are using their influence within their respective parties to create chaos and confusion, forcing leaders to spend valuable time and resources on damage control rather than focusing on their broader electoral strategies.

For the APC, El-Rufai’s actions are particularly worrisome. The party has already faced significant challenges in managing its diverse factions, and any internal conflict could prove catastrophic in the run-up to 2027. As the political landscape continues to evolve, APC members must reckon with the possibility that the biggest threats to their hold on power might not come from external enemies but from within their own ranks.

A Divisive Election Ahead

As 2027 looms, one thing seems certain: the upcoming elections will not be a straightforward contest. With figures like Wike and El-Rufai actively shaking up the political status quo, the battle for political dominance in Nigeria will likely be defined by internal party struggles as much as external rivalries.

In the coming months, political analysts will undoubtedly continue to speculate on the next moves of key players in both the APC and PDP. However, one thing remains clear: Nigeria’s political landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, and those who fail to adapt to this new reality may find themselves on the wrong side of history when the 2027 elections finally arrive.

As political pundits and party operatives brace for a tumultuous election cycle, Nigerians can expect a contest unlike any they have seen before—one where internal disruption could prove to be the deciding factor in the battle for power.