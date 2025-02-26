Insecurity: Fr. Ebube Muonso Didn’t Link Justice Azuka’s Death to Party Affiliation — Mokwugwo

The Press Unit of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, has maintained that the Spiritual Director of the Ministry, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso), did not link the death of the lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1 State Constituency, Hon. Justice Azuka, to party affiliation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Media Assistant to Fr. Ebube Muonso, Mr. Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that crucial detail of what the priest said was edited out, altering the context of his message.

The statement reads: “Fr. Ebube Muonso did not state that Hon. Justice Azuka was killed because he was not a member of APGA. Instead, he pointed out that the circumstances surrounding Azuka’s death appeared to have political undertones; suggesting that political interests or rivalries might have been involved. However, he did not specifically link the incident to party membership.

“Unfortunately, in a video circulated by mischief makers, this crucial detail was edited out, altering the context of his message. As a result, it created the false impression that Ebube Muonso directly blamed Azuka’s death on his lack of affiliation with APGA.

“This misrepresentation distorted his actual viewpoint, which was about the broader political tension or intrigue surrounding the incident.”