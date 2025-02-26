8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Insecurity: Fr. Ebube Muonso Didn’t Link Justice Azuka’s Death to Party Affiliation — Mokwugwo

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

 

The Press Unit of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, has maintained that the Spiritual Director of the Ministry, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso), did not link the death of the lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1 State Constituency, Hon. Justice Azuka, to party affiliation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Media Assistant to Fr. Ebube Muonso, Mr. Mokwugwo Solomon, noted that crucial detail of what the priest said was edited out, altering the context of his message.

The statement reads: “Fr. Ebube Muonso did not state that Hon. Justice Azuka was killed because he was not a member of APGA. Instead, he pointed out that the circumstances surrounding Azuka’s death appeared to have political undertones; suggesting that political interests or rivalries might have been involved. However, he did not specifically link the incident to party membership.

READ ALSO  Finally, UNIZIK Begins Reconstruction of Fence Vandalized by Metal Dealers, Hosts New CP, NSCDC Commandant

“Unfortunately, in a video circulated by mischief makers, this crucial detail was edited out, altering the context of his message. As a result, it created the false impression that Ebube Muonso directly blamed Azuka’s death on his lack of affiliation with APGA.

“This misrepresentation distorted his actual viewpoint, which was about the broader political tension or intrigue surrounding the incident.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Soludo and His Team Have Lost Focus

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.