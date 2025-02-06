By: Daure David

In a remarkable initiative aimed at improving the reliability of electricity supply to local mosques, Dr. Yakubu Adamu, the Honorable Commissioner for Ministry Of Finance And Economic Development, has fulfilled his promise by donating solar power systems to three prominent mosques within Bauchi Metropolis. This move is set to address power reliability challenges and ensure that these religious centers remain well-lit and functional even during power outages.

The mosques that are the beneficiaries of this generous donation include the Gindin Kurna Mosque, Massalcin Mallam Murtala Mosque, and Mallam Goje Mosque. These mosques, which are key places of worship and community engagement that has face Long neglect, will now benefit from a reliable and sustainable energy source, thanks to the installation of solar panels and accessories.

We conducted a thorough inspection of the Solar Power Accessories was conducted upon the Commissioner’s directive to ensure the systems met the highest standards of quality and performance. The inspection confirmed that the solar power systems are fully operational and ready to supply a constant and sustainable source of electricity, especially during times of grid failure or unreliable power supply. This ensures that daily prayers, community events, and other important activities can continue uninterrupted.

This donation is part of a broader effort by Hon. Yakubu Adamu to upgrade infrastructure in mosques across the state, embracing renewable energy solutions that promote long-term sustainability. The introduction of solar power systems reflects the state’s commitment to sustainable development, while simultaneously meeting the religious and communal needs of Bauchi’s citizens.

In a statement, Hon. Yakubu expressed his gratitude to the local community leaders for their cooperation in making this project a success. He also reaffirmed his commitment to expanding such initiatives, with plans to extend solar power systems to more mosques and communities across Bauchi state.

One of the mosques that benefited from this initiative expressed their profound gratitude to Hon. Yakubu for his commitment to improving the lives of the people. “This donation will ensure that our mosque remains lit and ready for worship even when the national grid fails,” said an official from one of the mosques. “We are deeply thankful for this gesture, which speaks volumes about the Commissioner’s dedication to both our spiritual and communal well-being.”

The solar power installations are expected to not only enhance energy reliability for these mosques but also set a precedent for other religious and community structures to explore renewable energy solutions in the future.

As Hon. Yakubu Adamu continues to push for cleaner, renewable energy sources, this initiative is yet another step toward improving the living conditions of the citizens of Bauchi, while contributing to the state’s overall goal of sustainability and energy independence.

This solar donation underscores the importance of partnerships between government leaders, religious institutions, and local communities in driving positive change and improving infrastructure.