NANS Honors Engr. Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed with Award for Excellence in Youth Development

By: Lydia Zakka

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has bestowed an esteemed Award of Excellence in Youth Development upon Engr. Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, a recognition for his outstanding contributions to the progress and empowerment of Nigerian youth. The prestigious honor, presented at a special ceremony, was accepted on his behalf by Adamu Dauda Yashi.

The event, which took place yesterday in Bauchi was attended by prominent leaders in education, youth development, and various sectors, all coming together to celebrate the remarkable achievements of Engr. Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed in fostering growth and opportunities for young Nigerians. As a distinguished figure in the field, his efforts have had a lasting impact on youth development through various initiatives aimed at education, skills development, and career advancement.

Engr. Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed’s recognition comes as a testament to his long-standing commitment to improving the lives of young people in Bauchi and the country at large . His work has inspired countless youth, helping them access the resources and opportunities they need to build a brighter future.

While Engr. Mohammed was unable to personally receive the award, Adamu Dauda Yashi, his representative, expressed his gratitude for the honor, emphasizing the importance of continued investment in the youth. “This award is not just a recognition of Engr. Mohammed’s individual achievements, but also a call for all of us to come together and ensure the empowerment of the next generation,” Yashi said. “It is crucial to support the youth of Nigeria, as they are the leaders of tomorrow.”

NANS, which represents the voice of over 40 million students across Nigeria, acknowledged the significant role that youth play in nation-building. The association emphasized that leadership figures like Engr. Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed exemplify the kind of dedication and commitment needed to foster national development through youth empowerment.

The award is yet another accolade in Engr. Mohammed’s growing list of recognitions for his contributions to Nigerian society, and it stands as a beacon of hope for the younger generation who look up to individuals like him for inspiration and guidance.

NANS continues to call for greater collaboration between the government, corporate organizations, and individuals to create an enabling environment for the youth, empowering them to realize their full potential in all areas of life.