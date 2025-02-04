BREAKING NEWS: Kaduna State Assembly Recommends Investigation of Gov El-Rufai and Key Officials Over Alleged Misappropriation of N423b

By: Daure David

A damning report by the Kaduna State House Assembly has recommended far-reaching actions against Governor Nasir El-Rufai, his top officials, and contractors, accusing them of corruption, financial misconduct, and mismanagement that allegedly resulted in the misappropriation of a staggering N423 billion.

The Assembly’s Committee, which conducted an extensive investigation into the administration of the state from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023, has cited several cases of corruption, unlawful financial transactions, and mismanagement of state resources. The findings have prompted urgent calls for legal action.

Key Recommendations Include:

1. Internal Revenue Account Under Scrutiny

The Committee has called for the immediate withdrawal of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) account at Zenith Bank, citing an alleged illegal guarantee of N20 billion in 2023. The Committee further recommends that the bank refund all unauthorized deductions, including interest.

2. Investigation of State Officials

A number of high-ranking officials are to face in-depth investigations. These include:

All Finance Commissioners, Accountant Generals, and Chairmen of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) from 2015-2023.

Current members of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and the State Pension Bureau have also been asked to step aside for proper investigations.

3. Suspension of Key Officials

The Committee has advised the immediate suspension of the current Commissioner of Finance, the Chairman of SUBEB, and the Executive Secretary of the State Pension Bureau to ensure fair investigations into their activities.

4. Fraudulent Payments and Misuse of State Funds

The report alleges numerous fraudulent payments, including overpayments to contractors, unjustified cash withdrawals, and foreign exchange manipulations. Several contractors and officials, including former managing directors of various state agencies, are being called to return funds totaling over N36 billion.

5. State Debt Crisis

The report also points to the alleged reckless accumulation of domestic and foreign debt, which is said to exceed the total amount borrowed by the state between 1965 and 1999. The Committee recommended that loans acquired without due process be nullified.

6. Criminal Investigations into Abandoned Projects

Several contractors, including Skipper Nig. Ltd, are accused of abandoning large-scale projects after collecting substantial payments, leading to massive financial losses for the state. The report recommends legal actions against the contractors involved.

7. Governor El-Rufai’s Role in the Scandal

The report strongly criticizes Governor El-Rufai for his role in approving questionable contracts, facilitating unlawful financial transactions, and allegedly plunging the state into unmanageable debt. It suggests that the Governor’s actions, including the circumvention of due process and abuse of office, warrant a full investigation by law enforcement agencies.

The total sum of misappropriated funds, involving cash withdrawals, fraudulent payments, and misallocated projects, has been estimated at a staggering N423 billion. The Assembly’s Committee has urged the Federal Government and relevant law enforcement agencies to take swift action against all individuals and entities implicated in the scandal.

The revelations have shaken the political landscape in Kaduna, raising questions about the management of public funds under Governor El-Rufai’s administration. As calls for accountability grow louder, the fate of several high-ranking officials and contractors now lies in the hands of law enforcement agencies.

Kaduna residents, activists, and political observers await further developments, as the state braces for potential legal and political fallout from these explosive findings.