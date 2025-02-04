8.4 C
Governor Uba Sani is dishonoring himself in the eyes of the world, said Malam Nasiru Elrufai

By Adam Umar Kumo

For the first time, El-Rufai appeared on his X page, criticizing the person who succeeded him as the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani.

El-Rufai stated that Uba Sani is protecting Tinubu solely because he received N150 billion in aid. He added, Every day when I see this governor, he shows no shame. He disgraces himself. I wonder why?

El-Rufai also confirmed that Uba Sani received a grant of N150 billion from the Federal Government over the last 18 months, saying, Now everything is clear. By all means, he is defending Asiwaju for the money he was given. Asiwaju got it. Now it is up to the people of Kaduna to judge at the right time before the next election.

These remarks followed an interview Uba Sani gave on TVC, where he claimed there was no problem between him and his former boss. He added that he had no issues with former Governor El-Rufai. Shortly after, El-Rufai responded, asserting that there is definitely a problem between them.

