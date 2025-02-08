8.4 C
In Ebonyi, Gov. Nwifuru Approves Over 500 Million Naira For Muslims Travelling For 2025 Hajj Amid Hunger – Insecurity

S/East
In Ebonyi, Gov. Nwifuru Approves Over 500 Million Naira For Muslims Travelling For 2025 Hajj Amid Hunger - Insecurity
Nwifuru Gov

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Despite hunger and recent Insecurity, Ebonyi State government under Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has approved over 500 million naira for the sponsorship of forty-six (46) prospective pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj activities.
This was made known to  newsmen by the Honourable Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Jude Chikadibia Okpor.
He said the approval was made during the Ebonyi State Executive Council meeting of Friday, 7th February, 2025 which was held with the Chairman of the Council and Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, FNIOB, FCAI, GGCEHF presiding.
According to him, “Nigeria is a secular state, and Ebonyi under the pragmatic leadership of His Excellency, the Governor, has not only become a peaceful home for all where religious tolerance is encouraged but also seen practised.
” In practical exhibition of this government’s disposition and intention, EXCO approved the release of the total sum of Five Hundred and Fifty-One Million, Five Hundred and Two Thousand Naira, Eighty-four kobo (N551,502,142.84) only for the sponsorship of forty-six (46) prospective pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj activities. This is to the financial implication of (N8,784,085.59) only per beneficiary in the said package.
EXCO also resolved to ask all the council chairmen to consider the sponsorship of one (1) person in each of the council areas in the 2025 Hajj to broaden indigenes’ participation.”
