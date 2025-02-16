Hon Ibrahim Dembo Abubukar Receives Appreciation from SUBEB for Contribution to Toro Local Government Education Sector

By: Daure David

The Executive Chairman of Toro Local Government, Hon Ibrahim Dembo Abubukar, has expressed heartfelt gratitude after receiving an Appreciation Letter from the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in recognition of his administration’s outstanding contribution to the development of the education sector in Toro Local Government.

In his response to the recognition via his Social Media Handle, Hon Abubukar emphasized that the appreciation was not only an honor but also a significant motivation for his administration to continue working tirelessly towards improving the lives of the people of Toro. He reiterated his commitment to fostering growth and development across the local government, focusing on key sectors such as education, security, social protection, healthcare, economy, and agriculture.

“Our vision for Toro is clear: Greater Toro, Greater Bauchi,” Hon Abubukar stated. “With the resources at our disposal, we remain steadfast in our determination to achieve our goals and ensure the prosperity of our people, InshaAllah.”

Hon Abubukar also highlighted that the education sector plays a pivotal role in the Toro Local Government Strategic Development Road Map. As one of the core components of the roadmap, education remains a priority for his administration, which has already undertaken several initiatives to improve the quality and accessibility of education in the region.

He further expressed his deep appreciation to SUBEB for recognizing the efforts of his administration and pledged continued dedication to the development of Toro, especially in the education sector.

In closing, Hon Abubukar prayed for guidance and success in their ongoing journey, with a strong belief that the collective efforts of the people and the local government will continue to bring positive change.

This recognition from SUBEB underscores the commitment of Toro Local Government to enhancing the quality of education and the welfare of its citizens, further solidifying the leadership of Hon Ibrahim Dembo Abubukar as a key figure in the drive for development in Bauchi State.