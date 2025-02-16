Bauchi State Commissioner of Finance, Dr. Yakubu Adamu, Honored with Award of Excellence by Police

By: Daure David

In recognition of his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the progress and development of Bauchi State, the Bauchi State Police Command has awarded the State Commissioner of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Yakubu Adamu, PhD, with an Award of Excellence.

The prestigious award was presented at the 2024 End-of-Year Award Ceremony held by the Bauchi State Police Command. Police Commissioner, CP Auwal Musa, extended his congratulations to Dr. Yakubu Adamu, commending his selfless service to humanity and highlighting his significant role in supporting initiatives that align with the police force’s mandate for societal progress.

While receiving the award, Dr. Yakubu Adamu expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the police for recognizing his efforts. He acknowledged that the continued success and progress in Bauchi State are a direct result of the sacrifices made by the police force. He praised the officers for their tireless work in maintaining peace, security, and justice across the state.

“I dedicate this award to the hardworking individuals in every corner of Bauchi State—those who work every day to make our state a better place for all,” Dr. Adamu stated. “I assure you that I will continue to dedicate myself to the service of humanity and work alongside the police and other partners for the greater good of our people.”

Dr. Adamu also emphasized the importance of collaboration between various sectors in achieving the state’s long-term development goals. He pledged to continue supporting the police and other agencies in their efforts to enhance security, which is critical for the overall well-being of the citizens of Bauchi State.

In his remarks, Dr. Adamu expressed his deep gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve in his cabinet, assuring that the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development would remain committed to supporting the governor’s developmental agenda for the welfare of the state.

The event, which was marked by a ceremony of camaraderie and mutual appreciation, concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective responsibility to ensure a peaceful and prosperous future for Bauchi State and its residents.