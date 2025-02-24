Governor Bala Mohammed Reaffirms Commitment to Upholding the Legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto

By: Lydia Zakka

In a significant move to honor the legacy of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardaunan Sokoto, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has once again reaffirmed his commitment to preserving the ideals and values of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria. This declaration comes ahead of the 11th Memorial Lecture in his honor, set to take place in Bauchi State.

Governor Bala Mohammed received members of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation at the Exco Chamber of the Government House, Bauchi. The delegation was led by the Foundation’s Chairman and former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Muazu Aliyu. The visit was a precursor to the memorial event, which seeks to highlight the enduring contributions of Sir Ahmadu Bello to the development of Northern Nigeria.

In his address, Babangida Muazu Aliyu praised Governor Bala Mohammed, fellow Northern governors, and other stakeholders for their unwavering commitment to the promotion of education, transparency, accountability, and unity. These values, which Sir Ahmadu Bello stood for, continue to serve as guiding principles for leadership in the region.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who was accompanied by the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed gratitude to the Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation for choosing Bauchi State as the venue for this year’s memorial lecture. The Governor emphasized that the Northern governors remain resolute in their collective efforts to uphold the vision of a prosperous, united, and peaceful Northern Nigeria as envisioned by Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He stressed that the region’s development hinges on the collective support of all stakeholders, and under his leadership, Bauchi State is committed to advancing the socio-economic development of the North in line with the values espoused by the late Sardauna.

Governor Bala Mohammed also reiterated that Northern Nigeria’s journey toward unity and progress would continue to be shaped by the vision and principles set forth by Sir Ahmadu Bello, ensuring that the region moves forward in harmony and prosperity. He further pledged to continue his administration’s efforts toward advancing the cause of unity, peace, and education—cornerstones of Sir Ahmadu Bello’s leadership.

The memorial lecture, which has become a key event in the Northern region, will offer an opportunity for reflection and a call to action for current and future leaders to uphold the enduring legacy of the Sardaunan Sokoto. Governor Bala Mohammed’s reaffirmation of commitment serves as a reminder of the crucial role that leadership based on integrity, vision, and unity plays in shaping the future of Northern Nigeria.

As Bauchi State prepares to host the distinguished event, all eyes will be on the Memorial Lecture as a vital platform for reinforcing the ideals that Sir Ahmadu Bello laid down for a prosperous and unified Northern Nigeria.