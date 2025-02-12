Ghana missing $156 million in state budget after USAID freeze

Countries around the world are still reeling after the US administration’s brutal crackdown on its largest development and humanitarian aid agency, USAID.

The loss of US development aid has also been felt in Ghana.

The country now lacks $156 million in its state budget.

Ghana’s President John Mahama has asked Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson to find ways to close the gap in funding left behind by the freeze of USAID programs, according to a statement from the president’s office.

American development aid has been crucial for Ghana’s health and agriculture sectors.

USAID notably supported the creation of an advanced national surveillance system for HIV and sexually transmissible diseases and programs to make Ghanaian agricultural firms more competitive in regional and international markets.