Tension, As Imo Residents Vow To Retaliate Over Killing Of Two Kinsmen In Anambra

Tensions are rising between Anambra and Imo states following the alleged extrajudicial killing of two Imo residents by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s security outfit, ‘Agunechemba’.

The victims were working on a building project at Owerre-Ezukala when they were killed and labelled as unknown gunmen.

It was reported on Monday that the people of Owerre-Ezukala community in Anambra State’s Orumba South Local Government Area are outraged by the brutal killing of three workers by the state’s security outfit, Agunechemba, who labelled them as unknown gunmen.

The community described the workers, who were from Imo State and Isuofia, Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s community, as innocent. They were in the area for a building project when they were killed during a raid aimed at kidnappers and ritual killers.

Two of the victims from Imo State, precisely from Umueze 1 in Ehime Mbano LGA, were identified as Malachy Chimaobi Iwuanyanwu and Odinkalu Chinonso, while the person from Isuofia was identified as Kosisochukwu. His father reportedly died four years ago.

The community had condemned the operation, stating that it lacked intelligence and resulted in the killing of innocent people.

Residents are calling on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to ensure that the security operatives follow the rules of engagement to prevent further harm to innocent lives.

It was reported on Friday that nine individuals suspected to be involved in kidnapping and ritual killings were arrested on Thursday during a joint operation by the Agunechemba Security Squad and local vigilantes in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the operation targeted hideouts in Owerre-Ezukala located in the Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

However, the community expressed their frustration on various media platforms, lamenting that the operation was poorly planned and that those arrested were not criminals.

Furthermore, the security operatives were accused of killing three individuals who had been brought to the community for legitimate work.

Some residents of Ehime Mbano LGA in Imo State have responded with anger, releasing recorded audio messages that threaten revenge against Anambra residents.

They vowed to target anyone from Anambra who enters their area, seeking “pounds of flesh” for the killing of their brothers.

In the leaked audio conversation, a voice is overheard saying “if the state government of Anambra state does not address the unjust killing of our brothers, hold the killers accountable for their actions, then any Anambra person that comes to our area for work will be killed as revenge”.

“If because you are carrying guns and any person that is not from should be killed because he is not from Anambra State without questioning or even interrogation, every Anambra person that comes to Imo State for work is a target for extrajudicial killing. No life is more important than the other,” the voice said.

Efforts to contact Mr. Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, regarding the recent developments were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to their calls.

At the time of reporting, he had also not replied to a text message seeking his comment.

This escalating situation raises concerns about potential violence and retaliation between the two states. The incident has also led to demands for accountability and justice, with some calling for the release of a report on extrajudicial killings in Anambra State.