Fr. Ebube Muonso’s Fearless Advocacy Led to the Formation of Operation Udo Ga-Achi

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Media Unit of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra State, has said that the Spiritual Director of the Ministry, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Chibuzor Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso), was misrepresented in a malicious write-up circulated on the social media by enemies of Anambra State. The Unit alleged that majority of the trending reports quoted the Catholic priest as saying that the killing of Anambra lawmaker, Hon. Justice Azuka, as well as the escape of two principal suspects held for allegedly killing the lawmaker were perfected because the said lawmaker belonged to Labour Party (LP) and not the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) where Governor Soludo belongs —which the Unit said was not the true representation of what the cleric said.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Media Assistant to Fr. Ebube Muonso, Mokwugwo Solomon, the said write-up was maliciously curled from a comment made by Fr. Ebube Muonso during his routine prayer march, where he condemned the escape of the two principal suspects held by the police over the lawmaker’s demise.

The statement insisted that Fr. Ebube Muonso did not, at any time, say that the lawmaker was killed, or that his killers were allowed to escape because the late House member belonged to LP, and not APGA. It added that those behind the malicious misrepresentation were mere purveyors of falsehood, whose aim is to score cheap political points.

The statement, captioned: “Fr. Ebube Muonso’s Comments on Escaped Killers of Anambra Lawmaker: Setting the Records Straight” reads in part:

“Fr. Ebube Muonso has millions of people as members of his congregation all over the world, who belong to different political groups, and who represent different political interests; therefore, he cannot promote or intend to showcase any political party or politician at the expense of any other.

“Fr. Ebube Muonso said, without apology, that killing of the lawmaker has political undertones, and that the escape of the killers of Hon. Justice Azuka was calculatedly carried out; because, according to him, it is difficult to believe that suspects handcuffed in both hands and feet would escape from well armed security operatives without any trace.

“As a concerned citizen, and as a shepherd, Fr. Ebube Muonso told the Anambra State government under Governor Charles Soludo; the Anambra State Police Command, as well as the operatives of the newly formed Operation Udo Ga-Achi, to save their faces by ensuring that they re-arest the fleeing killers of Hon. Justice Azuka.

“He condemned, and will continue to condemn cases of insecurity such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and killings in Anambra State and beyond; because, whatever affects millions of members of his congregation also affects him directly and indirectly.”

The statement maintained that the fiery and charismatic priest has been commenting on public issues, not because he wants to extract money from politicians, (as political jobbers would suggest), but to foster better society, where everybody will live happily, irrespective of class, belief, political or religious leaning.

Describing Fr. Obimma as a “fearless and lone voice”, the media aide insisted that it was the Catholic priest’s relentless yearnings that forced the Anambra State government to take proactive action against insecurity in the state, by creating enabling laws (the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, 2025), as well as formation of Operation Udo Ga-Achi (Agunechemba) security outfits.

“Like Elijah, Daniel, Gideon, Moses, Esther, Jonah, Peter, and David, Fr. Ebube Muonso remains a fearless advocate, who will stop at nothing in telling the truth to the authority – condemning societal ills. He has been talking, he will continue to talk, and he will not stop talking, irrespective of criticisms and intimidation from those who have no interest of the society at heart,” the statement added.

The Media Unit further criticized Gov. Soludo for reportedly instructing his media aides led by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Ejimofor Opara, to blackmail Fr. Ebube Muonso, because the priest told Onitsha stakeholders to ask the Governor questions about the death of Hon. Justice Azuka.

“Gov Soludo sees truth as an opposition. Mr. Ejimofor Opara, who is also a Knight of Saint John’s International in the Catholic Church, has been accusing Fr. Ebube Muonso of working for opposition parties; forgetting that Ebube Muonso needs nothing from any politician.

“Anambra State government, and well meaning individuals should encourage citizens like Fr. Ebube Muonso, who can always stand tall in telling the truth and advocating for an egalitarian society, instead of scandalizing him,” the statement concluded.