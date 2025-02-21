Akpabio Acted Within the Province of the Law: A Case for Decorum in Legislative Proceedings

By Yusuf Ali

The controversy surrounding Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s recent action regarding Senator Natasha Akpoti calls for a balanced perspective grounded in the principles of parliamentary decorum, constitutional law, and ethical integrity of the legislature.

First, it is essential to acknowledge that the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) indeed guarantees freedom of expression (Section 39) and protects lawmakers during legislative proceedings through the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act.

However, these rights are not without boundaries, particularly within the structured province of the hallowed chamber of the Senate, where order, respect, and adherence to established protocols are paramount for effective institutional growth and governance.

The 1999 constitution (as amended)by the community reading of its preamble and Section 60 occasions the origin of the Standing Orders of the Senate, which regulate its operations, explicitly compel members to maintain decorum, civility, and respect the leadership during debates and interactions on the floor. All actions or utterances that undermine these principles, disrupt proceedings, or in breach of these rules warrant corrective measures though not limited to suspension.

The Senate President’s decision to call Senator Natasha Akpoti to order was not an action in bad faith or ultra vires but a deliberate response to preserve the institutional integrity of the Senate and uphold the enforcement of law and order in the Senate and ensure that debates remain constructive rather than devolve into vendettas and flights of fantasies attacks. As Senate President, Senator Akpabio bears the responsibility of maintaining order and safeguarding the integrity of the institution.

While senators represent their constituents, the chamber is not a venue for unchecked and delinquent behaviors. Legislators must operate within the confines of the Standing Orders, which are designed to promote decorum and ensure that debates focus on issues rather than personal vendettas or needless rhetoric.

Senator Natasha’s behavior, must be examined through this lens. If her actions contravened Senate rules, then the Senate President acted appropriately to restore order and prevent the setting of a dangerous precedent where rules are flouted without consequences.

Akpabio’s actions are supported by precedent. Legislative leaders across the globe exercise similar powers to maintain decorum. For instance, the Speaker of the House of Commons in the United Kingdom or the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives routinely called members of parliament to order or sanction for behavior deemed inappropriate. These actions are not considered dictatorial but necessary for the effective functioning of legislative bodies.

The Senate President’s role is not merely ceremonial; it is a position of authority and responsibility. Senator Akpabio’s actions were not an attempt to silence opposition but rather a move to ensure that the Senate remains a sacred sanctuary where debates are free from unnecessary distractions and disruptive conduct.

It is worth noting that Akpabio’s refusal to sanction Natasha further demonstrates his leadership as a unifier. His restraint in handling the matter underscores his commitment to fostering harmony and dialogue within the Senate, even when tensions are high.

While it is important to hold leaders accountable, it is equally crucial to hold all members of the legislature to the same standard of accountability. Senator Natasha’s actions must be scrutinized to determine whether they aligned with the expectations of a lawmaker who should embody the principles of discipline and respect.

Democracy thrives on constructive dissent, but dissent must always operate within the framework of respect, order, and the rule of law. Akpabio’s actions should not be misconstrued as authoritarian but rather as a demonstration of leadership in the face of challenges to parliamentary decorum. His balanced approach exemplifies a commitment to maintaining unity while upholding the dignity of the Senate.

Yusuf Ali is a development communication specialist