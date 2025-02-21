Escape of Killers of Anambra Lawmaker: Former CP Must Be Held Accountable, Sacked — Obi

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The shocking escape of the killers of an Anambra lawmaker, Hon. Justice Azuka, has continued to generate reactions, with a renowned activist, Comrade Osita Obi, calling for the immediate dismissal of the former Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Itam, while also absolving Governor Chukwuma Soludo of any involvement in the incident.

Speaking to journalists on Friday in Awka, Obi condemned the escape as a deliberate act of negligence and complicity, stressing that CP Itam must be held accountable for the glaring security breach that allowed the suspects to flee.

“This was no accident. It appears like a well-planned arrangement executed under his watch. The former CP should be recalled for questioning and dismissed immediately. You don’t reward incompetence with another posting,” Obi declared.

He revealed that he had personally advised CP Itam upon his deployment to Anambra to build on the security structure left behind by his predecessor, CP Aderemi Adeoye, but was ignored. Instead, he said, the former CP presided over a system riddled with lapses, which ultimately led to the controversial escape.

Obi raised critical questions about the circumstances surrounding the escape, wondering why the suspects were not handcuffed, why they were allowed to drive freely, and why the incident, which happened on 8th February, was concealed from the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, who only learned about it on 18th —more than one week after his assumption of office.

“Why wasn’t the new CP informed since until few days ago? Why were they not handcuffed? These are fundamental questions that expose a grand conspiracy,” he queried.

While acknowledging that corruption within the Anambra Police Command predates CP Itam, Obi blamed some government officials for shielding criminals and undermining the state’s security architecture. He recalled his own experience in 2022 when he was attacked at Alex Ekwueme Square for mobilizing tricycle operators in support of Soludo’s ban on touts, alleging that those behind the attack were protected by influential figures who secured their release.

However, Obi dismissed attempts by Catholic cleric, Fr. Ebube Muonso, to drag Governor Soludo into the controversy, insisting that the security agencies operate independently of the state government.

“This is purely a police matter. Soludo neither controls the police nor the DSS. Blaming him is misplaced,” he stated.

Nonetheless, he advised the governor to be wary of saboteurs within his administration who might be working against his security agenda. He also urged the authorities to overhaul the Anambra Police Command by redeploying officers who have remained in the state for too long, arguing that some had become too familiar with criminals.

Obi further criticized what he described as premature praise for the newly deployed Commissioner of Police, warning that the people of Anambra expect results, not publicity stunts.

“Some are already giving him awards barely six days in office. Award for what? Let him deliver first,” he cautioned.

Obi insisted that the matter about the escape of the suspects cannot be swept under the carpet. He re-echoed his called on the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission to act decisively, warning that failure to do so would further erode public confidence in the Police Force.