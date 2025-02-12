Food Security Fears: Gov Mohammed Sounds Alarm on Nigeria’s Inability to Feed Its Citizens

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has expressed concern over Nigeria’s inability to achieve food security despite its vast resources.

He finds it shameful that a country with a population of 250 million still struggles to feed its citizens.

The governor emphasized the need for Nigeria to achieve food security, stating that without it, the country cannot prosper.

Governor Mohammed made these remarks while receiving the Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Martins Santos, at the Government House in Bauchi.

He highlighted Bauchi State’s potential for agricultural production, with four million hectares of arable land, and assured Portuguese investors of a favorable business environment.

The governor also emphasized the potential for a strong partnership between Bauchi State and Portugal, citing their shared interests and resources.

He praised Portugal for its friendly relations and deep cultural and historical ties with Nigeria.

Ambassador Santos Martins Paulo echoed the governor’s sentiments, emphasizing the need to move beyond historical connections and actively update the partnership between both countries.

He highlighted Portugal’s growing involvement in Nigeria, including a railway line construction project between Kano and Maradi in Niger Republic.