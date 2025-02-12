Recognize Emelobe as newly elected Eze Okooko II of Oba, Imeobi Okuzu tells Soludo

By Chuks the

The Imeobi Okuzu, made up of indigenes of Okuzu village in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State have urged the state government and the general public to recognize Augustine Emelobe as the authentic winner of the December 21, 2024 Igweship election conducted by the Oba Patriotic Union, OPU.

The contended that Emelobe, an Engineer, was elected as the new traditional ruler and Eze Okpoko II of Oba, in an free, fair and transparent which made his mandate to be sacrosanct.

In a press statement issued yesterday in Oba, Secretary of Imeobi Okuzu, Mr. Emmanuel Mbadiegwu who read the resolutions of the Imeobi signed by the Chairman, Chuks Oragwam disclosed that the Imeobi Okuzu having reviewed the Oba Igweship selection process, discovered that the said December 21, 2024 election followed the due process of law and the Constitution of Igwe and Eze Okpoko of Oba 1999.

The Imeobi Okuzu stated that the will of Oba people expressed through their votes during the said election and declaration of Engr. A. C. Emelobe as winner and Igwe-elect by the Returning Officer must prevail, while there is no legal or constitutional basis to conduct a repeat election as is currently being canvassed in some quarters.

They disclosed that the winner of the election, Engr A. C. Emelobe has been presented with a Certificate of Return, the traditional Ofo and Crown of Igwe and Eze Okpoko Oba by the Oba kingmakers and warned that any attempt to repeat these processes would amount to a grievous desecration of the culture, customs and traditions of Oba people, which might attract serious consequences.

The Imeobi Okuzu also stated that all suggestions for the conduct of fresh Igweship primary or final elections should be jettisoned because such an exercise according to them, can only lead to chaos and breakdown of law and order in Oba.

“While the presence of Election Observers at the said election may be considered desirable, it is neither a legal nor a constitutional imperative, therefore, the failure of the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs to send observers to the election approved by the state Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs and directed to be shifted from Thursday, December 19, 2024 to Saturday December 21 2024 to enable civil servants to participate in the election cannot invalidate the Oba Igweship election and its outcome”

“The Imeobi Okuzu hereby calls on thevstate government and all well-meaning people of Oba to rally round the OPU and the Igwe-elect to protect the mandate of Oba people and the sanctity of Oba culture, customs and tradition” the resolution stated.