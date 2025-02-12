IPOB Boils, Alleges Extrajudicial Killings In Anambra State By Soludo-led Agunechemba Security Outfit

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the operatives of Governor Chukwuma Soludo-led state government’s security outfit, Agunechemba, of extrajudicial and barbaric killing of youths in Anambra State.

IPOB made the allegation in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Powerful alleged that Agunechemba operatives carried out barbaric execution of innocent youths in Owerre Ezukala community in Orumba Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “IPOB wishes to inform Governor Soludo that if his Agunechemba militia’s target is against genuine IPOB members, he will have a serious battle to face because IPOB members are not criminals and neither are they violent against anyone.”

Powerful also accused Governor Soludo of creating the security outfit purposely to fight against his political opponents in the state.

Anambra Community Accuses Agunechemba Security Outfit Of Killing Three Innocent Workers, Labelling Them Unknown Gunmen

He said, “Everyone in Anambra State knows that he created this Agunechemba militia group for his political opponents in Anambra State for the forthcoming election in November this year, 2025.”

He, however, stated that IPOB is not against any drastic efforts by the Anambra State government to get rid of criminals tormenting the state.

He said, “Nevertheless, IPOB and ESN will not remain silent when innocent hardworking Igbo youths are being rounded up and executed in a barbaric manner by murderous militias drafted from Biafra enemies’ camps.

“We condemn the reckless abduction and barbaric executions of Igbo youths on mere suspicion. IPOB supports every genuine effort and template to get rid of the soulless criminals, kidnapping syndicates, organ harvesters, drug cartels, cultists, and Fulani terrorists operating in our region.”

According to the IPOB spokesperson, the former Ebubeagu operatives have been rebranded as Agunechemba in Anambra State, now led by an agent named Mr. Kenneth Emeakayi.

“IPOB will not allow you to get away with indiscriminate slaughter of innocent Igbo youths the way you did in the past,” the organisation said, warning Emeakayi.

“IPOB is not against you doing your job and Anambra State, but it is dangerous for you to kill Igbo youths without proper investigation.

“IPOB is not against the Anambra State Government under Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo to clean up the state as long as they are not making IPOB members and Igbo youths their target and not killing innocent people.”

Powerful stated that, in addition to targeting criminals and kidnappers, Agunechemba security operatives should also pursue herders who are terrorising the state from forests and bushes, engaging in activities such as kidnapping, raping women, and destroying lands and properties.

He added, “Once again, IPOB supports every genuine effort to get rid of criminals tormenting Anambra State and the entire Eastern Region.

“However, we condemn the barbaric killing of innocent Igbo youths by the Agunechemba militia.

“Moreso, IPOB members must not be targeted by this militia because IPOB members are non-violent and not criminals but disciplined voluntary unarmed civilians pursuing Biafra’s Self-Determination.

“Governor Soludo should visit the families of those innocent youths murdered by his militia and pay them adequate compensation, and apologise to the families.”