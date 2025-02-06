Youth Group Criticizes Senator Abdul Ningi’s Under performance, Declares Him Unfit for 2027 Governorship Race

By: Jamilu Garba

A youth group, the PDP Volunteers Forum Bauchi State Chapter, has launched a scathing critique of Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, who represents Bauchi Central Senatorial District, accusing him of underperformance and failing to deliver tangible projects for his constituents. The group, which is a key arm of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, has openly questioned the Senator’s suitability for any political office, including his reported ambition to contest in the 2027 Governorship Election.

In a statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Tahir Suleiman, they expressed frustration over what they described as Ningi’s lack of meaningful contributions to the development of his district since he assumed office as a Senator. According to the youth group, the Senator has failed to meet the expectations of his constituents, leaving them with no notable achievements or visible projects to show for his time in office.

“We are disappointed in Senator Abdul Ningi, who has shown no real commitment to improving the lives of his people. The promises he made during his campaign have remained unfulfilled, and there is a glaring lack of any tangible development in his senatorial district,” said Suleiman. “We believe that Senator Ningi is not fit for any political office, let alone the Governorship position.”

The group further asserted that Ningi’s lack of action in his current position raises serious questions about his readiness to take on a higher role, particularly the Governorship of Bauchi State. The youths emphasized that it is hypocritical for a lawmaker who has done nothing substantial for his constituents to now seek to lead the entire state.

“Senator Ningi has not done anything for his people, and now he wants to contest the Governorship. This is an insult to the people of Bauchi State. How can he aspire for the highest office in the state when he hasn’t shown any capacity to serve his constituents effectively?” Suleiman added.

In a comparative analysis, the youth group pointed to the performance of former Senator Halliru Dauda Jika, claiming that he had done more for the people of Bauchi Central during his tenure than Senator Ningi has accomplished since taking office. The group’s criticism suggests that Jika’s legacy of development and service to the people stands in stark contrast to what they describe as Ningi’s lackluster leadership.

“We must acknowledge the good work done by Senator Halliru Dauda Jika. Under his leadership, the people of Bauchi Central saw several development projects and tangible benefits. Senator Jika’s record is one that Senator Ningi should have aspired to meet, but unfortunately, he has fallen short,” said Suleiman.

The PDP Volunteers Forum Bauchi State Chapter has now called on the people of Bauchi to carefully consider the credentials of any politician who seeks their vote in the upcoming elections. They urged voters to demand accountability from public officials, particularly those who hope to ascend to higher offices like the Governorship.

As the 2027 Governorship Election draws closer, the criticisms of Senator Ningi by this influential youth group may have wider implications for his political future. If the discontent within his base continues to grow, it could hamper his chances of securing support for the Governorship race.

Attempts to reach Senator Abdul Ningi for comment on the accusations made by the PDP Volunteers Forum have yet to yield any response as of the time of filing this report.

Political analysts are closely watching how Senator Ningi will respond to the growing chorus of disapproval from within his constituency, especially as the pressure intensifies ahead of the next election cycle.