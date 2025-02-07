Clarification on Media Reports Regarding Legislative Proposals for State Creation

By: Daure David

The House of Representatives has issued a clarification regarding recent media reports that inaccurately suggested it is proposing the creation of 31 new states. The House stressed that these reports do not reflect the official stance of the legislature.

In a statement released on Thursday, February 6, 2025, the House explained that the 31 proposals for the creation of new states had been submitted as private member bills and were not part of any official legislative agenda. The Deputy Speaker of the House, who also chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review (HCCR), clarified that the Committee had only received these proposals for review and not as a position endorsed by the House of Representatives.

The Deputy Speaker, while presiding over the plenary session, emphasized that the proposals had undergone initial scrutiny in accordance with Section 8(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (As Amended). This section outlines specific constitutional requirements that must be met for any state creation proposal to move forward.

According to Section 8(1), for a proposal to create a new state to be passed, it must be supported by a two-thirds majority of members representing the area demanding the new state in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. Additionally, the proposal must gain approval from the respective House of Assembly and Local Government Council in the area seeking the new state.

The Deputy Speaker also noted that for any proposal regarding the creation of Local Government Councils, votes from State Houses of Assembly must be forwarded to the National Assembly for further consideration in line with Section 8(3) of the Constitution.

The House emphasized that the proposals would be re-submitted with strict adherence to the constitutional guidelines. The Committee on Constitution Review has directed that all relevant memoranda be submitted by Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in hard copy format to the Secretariat of the Committee located at Room H331, House of Representatives, White House, National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

In his statement, the Deputy Speaker reiterated that, as with all constitutional amendments, the state creation proposals would undergo a comprehensive legislative process. This will include public hearings, engagement with stakeholders, and approval through multiple levels of scrutiny before any constitutional changes can be implemented.

The House reassured the public that the Committee will follow all constitutional provisions and only consider proposals that align with the established guidelines. The House also expressed its commitment to ensuring a transparent and inclusive process that reflects the will of the Nigerian people.

Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr., the House of Representatives Spokesman, underscored that these proposals are subject to rigorous legislative review before any actions are taken, and that the House will continue to prioritize a process that is fair and transparent.