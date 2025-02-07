PDP Appoints Hauwa Fulani as Women Leader of Bauchi State Following Removal of Hajiya Maimuna Ahmed For Anti-Party Activities

By: Lydia Zakka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has appointed Hauwa Fulani as its new Women Leader, following the removal of Hajiya Maimuna Ahmed from the position amid allegations of anti-party activities. The announcement, made by party officials earlier this week, marks a pivotal moment in the state’s political landscape.

In a statement issued by the PDP leadership, it was emphasized that Hauwa Fulani’s appointment comes at a critical time as the party seeks to strengthen its grassroots network and ensure unity within its ranks. Members of the party, including senior stakeholders and political figures, have expressed their congratulations to Fulani and extended their full support in this new role.

A Call for Unity and Loyalty

While celebrating her appointment, party members have urged the new Women Leader to prioritize loyalty to the party and ensure that she carries all factions and members along, regardless of their political affiliations within the PDP. The message from the party is clear: unity and cohesion are the path forward, especially as the state heads into the 2025 elections.

Local party members have praised Hauwa Fulani’s long-standing commitment to the PDP and her efforts in community outreach, which they believe will enable her to effectively lead and mobilize the women of Bauchi State.

“We trust that Hauwa will bring a fresh perspective to the leadership of the women’s wing,” said one party stakeholder, adding, “Her ability to unite women from all walks of life and forge strong bonds within the party will be pivotal as we prepare for the challenges ahead.”

Hajiya Maimuna Ahmed’s Removal

The removal of Hajiya Maimuna Ahmed from the position of Women Leader followed several internal party concerns regarding her involvement in activities that were deemed detrimental to the PDP’s goals. Although specific details of the allegations were not made public, the party’s leadership has made it clear that the move was necessary to preserve the integrity of the organization.

The PDP has expressed its gratitude to Hajiya Ahmed for her services and dedication to the party, while also signaling a new era under Hauwa Fulani’s leadership.

Looking Ahead

As the PDP prepares for the upcoming election season, the appointment of Hauwa Fulani is seen as a strategic decision to consolidate support among women voters in Bauchi State. With her background in grassroots activism and advocacy for women’s empowerment, Fulani’s leadership is expected to enhance the party’s reach and influence.

Bauchi State PDP members and stakeholders remain optimistic about the future and are confident that the transition in leadership will serve as a catalyst for greater unity, progress, and electoral success in the coming months.

The PDP leadership has also called for all members to put aside differences and work towards the common goal of ensuring a strong party presence in the state.