APGA Aspirant Withdraws from Anambra South Senatorial By-election, Endorses Another

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A top aspirant for the ticket of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra South Senatorial by-election, Chief Sir Jude Emecheta, on Thursday withdrew from the race and threw his weight behind another aspirant of the party in the election, Chief Ebuka Onunkwo.

Emecheta, the National Coordinator of Anambra Deserves Soludo (ADS) and former Managing Director of the Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) disclosed this move during a strategic meeting with his supporters, where he also revealed his reasons for the decision.

The APGA chieftain also noted that he never discussed nor had any negotiation about that decision with Chief Onunkwo or anybody.

He further called on his teeming supporters to work for Onunkwo’s victory during the primary election of the party for the senatorial by-election ticket.

His words: “Having checked the profiles of all the other APGA aspirants in the race for the Anambra South Senatorial by-election primaries, I found Chief Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo as the most qualified candidate that the party can front.

“He is the one who really symbolizes what our party represents in terms of representative position. We should present for the senate race our very best, and I think that is what he represents.

“I want to tell you that they are people who are ready to finance my election. So, money was not my problem. I just looked at the whole scenario and felt that I am from Ekwusigo, and Ebuka Onunkwo is also from Ekwusigo. Why should we be spending resources fighting each other, when indeed we should come together?”

“Ebuka did not approach me to step down for him, I did this all by myself after thinking about it. Let us all support him because I know what he is capable of doing. I wish him great success and assure him of my hundred percent support,” he concluded.