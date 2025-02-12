Borno: Midala Urges Immediate Security Measures and Humanitarian Aid for Jibwuwhi Community

By: Daure David

The House of Representatives has passed a motion calling for urgent security reinforcements and immediate humanitarian assistance for Jibwuwhi Community in Hawul Local Government Area, Borno State, following a recent attack by Boko Haram insurgents. The motion was introduced by Hon. Dr. Midala Usman Balami, who raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the region and the harsh living conditions faced by displaced residents.

Speaking during the plenary, Hon. Balami condemned the attack which resulted in loss of lives, the destruction of properties, and widespread displacement of residents. He pointed out that despite ongoing security operations, vulnerable communities in Borno State remain frequent targets of insurgent attacks, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and decimating livelihoods.

“The residents of Jibwuwhi and its neighboring areas are living in fear and distress, with many being forced to abandon their homes. Immediate security intervention and humanitarian assistance are necessary to alleviate their suffering,” Hon. Balami stated.

The lawmaker stressed that the situation in the area had worsened due to an insufficient security response and the lack of timely relief efforts, leaving the victims vulnerable to further violence. He urged the federal government and relevant authorities to act decisively, warning that failure to do so could lead to an escalation of violence, increasing displacement, and further destabilization of the Northeast region.

Hon. Balami highlighted the importance of prioritizing the protection of citizens’ lives and properties, urging both the government and humanitarian organizations to take swift and coordinated action to prevent further harm to the affected populations.

The motion received widespread support from fellow lawmakers, who echoed the call for enhanced security measures and the provision of immediate humanitarian aid to the displaced communities. The unanimous backing reflected the urgency of the situation and the need for a comprehensive response to address both the security and humanitarian challenges faced by the people of Borno State.

As the region grapples with ongoing insurgent violence, calls for decisive action from both the federal government and international partners grow louder, with many hoping that urgent intervention will restore peace and stability to the long-troubled area.