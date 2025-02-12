Data Cost Crisis: Bauchi Residents Lament Hike In Data Prices

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi residents have expressed concern over the recent 50 percent hike in data subscription prices by network companies across the country. Additionally, residents have complained that their data subscriptions are not lasting as long as they used to, regardless of the network provider.

According to Adamu Hussain, a 55-year-old resident who spoke to our correspondent at a point of sales, “The increase is too much. How can someone manage with this situation? Before, we used to buy 1 gig of data for N350, but now the new price is N700, and in some places, they sell it for up to N750 for Airtel and Glo lines.”

The recent hike in data prices by telecom operators in Nigeria has sparked widespread concern among citizens. Yusuf Musa’s experience of discovering that 1 gig of Airtel data now costs N700, up from N350, is a common complaint. Many Nigerians feel that this increase is unfair and will disproportionately affect low-income individuals who rely heavily on mobile data for information and communication.

The telecom operators, including MTN and Airtel, have cited rising operational costs due to inflation and currency devaluation as the reason for the price hike. However, critics argue that this move is an attempt to indirectly control the flow of information and limit access to the internet, particularly for marginalized communities.

The Nigerian government has been urged to intervene and regulate the telecom industry to ensure that services remain affordable for all citizens. As Yusuf Musa pointed out, the government should take earnest steps to reduce the impact of the price increase and ensure that people can continue to enjoy essential services like mobile data.

Danladi Solo, a data agent in Bauchi, has expressed concerns about the impact of the recent data price hike on his business. According to Solo, sales have significantly dropped, particularly among Airtel network users, since the price increase. He fears that this trend may continue and affect his livelihood.

Solo also revealed that other network providers, including MTN, are planning to increase their data prices starting from Tuesday. This move is expected to further exacerbate the situation.

In Bauchi, the price of Airtel data has increased by 50%, from N350 to N700 per 1 gig. Similarly, Glo Network has raised its tariff by 48%, from N350 to N655 per 1 gig. These price hikes have left many customers struggling to afford data services.